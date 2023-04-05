Ordnance Survey supports the release of a new digital map of underground pipes and cables for the UK

NUAR is a new digital map that will revolutionise the way we install, maintain, operate and repair the pipes and cables buried beneath our feet. The digital map shows underground pipes and cables for utilities that make up England, Northern Ireland and Wales, whether that is gas, electric, water, internet or phone connections. Mapping out the locations of underground assets will make construction and development more efficient, reduce disruption and improve workers’ safety.

The Government estimates that accidental strikes on the pipes and cables beneath our feet cost the UK economy £2.4 billion each year and put workers’ safety and lives at risk.

The first phase of NUAR, also known as the ‘minimum viable product’ (MVP), has been launched covering North East England, Wales and London, and future releases of the platform will cover the rest of England and Northern Ireland. The new mapping platform contains data from the public and private sector organisations who own pipes and cables in North East England, Wales and London. This includes all of the major energy and water providers, such as Northumbrian Water, Wales and West Utilities, Southern Electric Power Distribution and National Grid, as well as smaller providers of these services, telecommunications companies, transport organisations and local authorities.

OS’s software development team have worked alongside Atkins, 1Spatial, GeoPlace, the GLA and the Geospatial Commission on a series of technology sprints to develop the platform and get it up and running.