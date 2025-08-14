An Official Statistics Publication

In Scotland, the fully organic land area was 105,000 hectares in 2024, an increase of 1.4% compared with 2023, and an increase of 26% compared with 2018. Fully organic land is land which is fully converted and has met organic standards.

Prior to land being considered fully organic, it undergoes a conversion process. In 2024, Scotland had 27,000 hectares in conversion, around double the 2023 figure.

The three main crop types grown organically in Scotland were cereals, other arable crops and vegetables (including potatoes). In 2024, there were 35,000 organically reared cattle in Scotland, representing 2.1% of Scotland’s cattle population.

Background

The Organic Farming in Scotland 2024 statistics publication covers organic land area, land use, livestock and operators in Scotland. This is the first organic farming publication for Scotland since 2017 statistics were published in 2018. This publication includes data for 2018 to 2024.

The results are produced from data compiled by approved organic certification bodies. The publication provides an overview of the results of the organic farming data for Scotland based on data compiled by the Department of Environment, Forestry, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The full statistical publication is available with additional regional tables.

