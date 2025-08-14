Scottish Government
|Printable version
Organic Farming in Scotland 2024
An Official Statistics Publication
In Scotland, the fully organic land area was 105,000 hectares in 2024, an increase of 1.4% compared with 2023, and an increase of 26% compared with 2018. Fully organic land is land which is fully converted and has met organic standards.
Prior to land being considered fully organic, it undergoes a conversion process. In 2024, Scotland had 27,000 hectares in conversion, around double the 2023 figure.
The three main crop types grown organically in Scotland were cereals, other arable crops and vegetables (including potatoes). In 2024, there were 35,000 organically reared cattle in Scotland, representing 2.1% of Scotland’s cattle population.
Background
The Organic Farming in Scotland 2024 statistics publication covers organic land area, land use, livestock and operators in Scotland. This is the first organic farming publication for Scotland since 2017 statistics were published in 2018. This publication includes data for 2018 to 2024.
The results are produced from data compiled by approved organic certification bodies. The publication provides an overview of the results of the organic farming data for Scotland based on data compiled by the Department of Environment, Forestry, and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
The full statistical publication is available with additional regional tables.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/organic-farming-in-scotland-2024/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Creating Hope Together: Year 3 Delivery Plan - 2025-202614/08/2025 15:05:00
Year 3 delivery plan of Creating Hope Together, Scotland's suicide prevention strategy.
Creating Hope Together: Year 2 Annual Report14/08/2025 13:05:00
This annual report from Suicide Prevention Scotland, covers progress on the second year of delivery of Scotland's Suicide Prevention Strategy, Creating Hope Together.
Action to restore seabird populations14/08/2025 12:05:00
Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan published.
Devolved revenue grows faster than expenditure13/08/2025 16:05:00
Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland statistics 2024-25.
Government Expenditure & Revenue Scotland 2024-2513/08/2025 15:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Anti-racism Action Plan for the Scottish Social Work Sector What we are going to do to make social work actively anti-racist13/08/2025 11:05:00
This Action Plan sets out practical steps to embed anti-racism across Scotland’s social work sector. It outlines strategic goals, measurable actions, and collaborative efforts to eliminate racism, support affected individuals, and build a fairer, more inclusive profession.
Growing the forests of the future13/08/2025 10:05:00
Increasing tree production to help tackle climate change.
Funding confirmed for community climate action12/08/2025 16:05:00
Climate engagement programmes to protect our planet.