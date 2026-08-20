An Official Statistics Publication

In Scotland, the total organic land area (in-conversion and fully organic) was 168,200 hectares, a 28% increase compared with 2024, and a 62% increase compared with 2021. This represented 3.3% of the total agricultural area in Scotland in 2025.

Fully organic land area was 115,800 hectares in 2025, an increase of 10% compared with 2024 and 29% compared with 2021. Fully organic land is land which is fully converted and has met organic standards.

Prior to land being considered fully organic, it undergoes a conversion process. In 2025, 52,400 hectares were in-conversion to become organic farming land, around double the area compared with 2024 and over three times the area compared with 2021.

The three main crop types grown organically in Scotland were cereals, other arable crops and vegetables (including potatoes). In 2025, there were 34,900 organically reared cattle in Scotland, representing 2.1% of Scotland’s cattle population.

Background

The Organic Farming in Scotland 2025 statistics publication covers organic land area, land use, livestock and operators in Scotland.

The results are produced from data compiled by approved organic certification bodies. The publication provides an overview of the results of the organic farming data for Scotland based on data compiled by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The full statistical publication is available with additional regional tables.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.