UK Resilience Academy
|Printable version
Organisational resilience
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions. It enables them to continue delivering critical services, safeguarding people and assets, and achieving strategic objectives — not just in times of crisis, but sustainably over the long term.
It is not a single plan or function, but a dynamic, organisation-wide capability built on leadership, strong governance, effective risk management, and a culture that values continuous learning and adaptability.
The British Standards Institution (BSI) is the national standards body of the UK. BS 65000:2022 is a British Standard Code of Practice for organisational resilience.
It provides guidance on achieving enhanced resilience by integrating various functions and capabilities, including risk management, business continuity, and security. The BSI defines organisational resilience as:
“The ability of an organisation to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, and adapt to incremental change and sudden disruptions in order to survive and prosper.”
As well as securing better outcomes during disruptions, there is substantial evidence that highly resilient organisations can also greatly benefit during periods of stability.
The BSI Code of Practice on Organisational Resilience (BS 65000:2022) describes how they are able to:
- adapt to avoid harm or loss and exploit opportunities during change
- lower impacts when disruption does occur
- demonstrate faster recovery
- reduce likelihood of significant disruption
- protect reputation
- have stronger recovery
It serves as a guiding framework rather than a compliance standard, making it practical for organisations seeking to embed resilience into business-as-usual operations.
Building resilience aligned with national priorities
The UK Government Resilience Framework and the National Risk Register underpin organisational resilience by providing a structured, risk-informed approach to preparedness, response, and long-term adaptation.
The UK Government Resilience Framework and the National Risk Register help organisations to identify vulnerabilities, build capabilities to manage shocks, and strengthen relationships across sectors, communities, and supply chains.
In short, organisational resilience is about being ready for the unexpected, responsive in the moment, and stronger afterward – ensuring trust, service delivery, and national confidence in times of uncertainty.
Empowering organisations to anticipate, adapt, and thrive in an uncertain world
The UKRA works with organisations to provide a deep understanding of organisational resilience principles and how to apply them within their sector, ensuring alignment with relevant standard and best practice.
Together, we will support you to strengthen your adaptive capacity, governance, risk management, and crisis response – enabling you to proactively manage disruptions.
Through interactive learning, real-world case studies, and facilitated exercises, you’ll build the confidence to lead resilience initiatives, embed resilience thinking across your organisation, and drive continuous improvement in business continuity, crisis leadership, and long-term sustainability.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/learn/organisational-resilience/?fbclid=IwY2xjawMmRLdleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHomkQmW4HP0Yr5n-7cT265b48TE7JWFWrDCXmywdrd2tAt0NEe3HNYqplIxm_aem_Xz6uraZtRIPkpIZWZ0INfw
Latest News from
UK Resilience Academy
Learn with the UKRA22/08/2025 13:25:00
Our courses are designed to challenge you in a supportive way, helping you build confidence and develop critical thinking skills. By combining different types of learning, we aim to provide a rich and varied experience that meets your needs in the resilience profession.
Preparedness is the foundation of effective resilience07/08/2025 16:25:00
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens — identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
Building the ability to stay calm in a crisis05/08/2025 15:30:00
Crisis and incident management focuses on how an organisation responds when things go wrong — whether it’s a minor hiccup like a systems outage, or something major like a natural disaster, cyberattack, or reputational crisis.
Crowds as Fluids31/07/2025 11:30:00
Crowds as Fluids: Rethinking Human Movement through the Lens of Physics
We’re hiring UKRA Associates!25/07/2025 08:10:00
At the UK Resilience Academy, we are constantly looking to enhance our team of Associates. We work with the most credible resilience specialists who facilitate high-quality learning through workshop and exercise activities which cater for a diverse network of clients.
7/7 London Terrorist Attack; Personal Reflections from a Survivor and a Responder14/07/2025 10:15:00
During the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attack on London’s transport network, and overwhelmingly during the commemorative day itself, there was one personal view that was front and centre of my thoughts; enormous, heartfelt sadness, respect and admiration for all those who were directly affected.
My Thoughts: Newscast Episode from Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR)11/07/2025 11:25:00
On my recent car journey, I tuned into the BBC Newscast episode “National Emergency Alert Test: Newscast In COBR.” It offered a rare glimpse to listeners into the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) and the inner workings of the UK’s top crisis-management mechanism.
Learn with the UKRA10/07/2025 09:05:00
Our courses are designed to challenge you in a supportive way, helping you build confidence and develop critical thinking skills. By combining different types of learning, we aim to provide a rich and varied experience that meets your needs in the resilience profession.