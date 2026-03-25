Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.

It is not a single plan or function, but a dynamic, organisation-wide capability built on leadership, strong governance, effective risk management, and a culture that values continuous learning and adaptability.

Make sure you’re prepared with our Organisational Resilience Courses…

Date coming up soon! - Don’t miss out

Business Continuity Practitioner

27th April | 14th September

This practitioner-level course is designed for those in a business continuity role, looking to implement Business Continuity in practice.

The course focuses on the practical "how" of Business Continuity planning, response, testing and continuous improvement, enabling delegates to proactively contribute to resilience within their organisation.

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Business Continuity Foundation

9th June | 30th November

This course provides a practical introduction to Business Continuity and its role in protecting people, services and organisational objectives.

It is designed to build confidence for those new to Business Continuity or supporting it as part of a wider role, helping them understand how continuity fits within organisational resilience and how to contribute effectively before, during and after disruption.

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Business Continuity Leader

9th November

This course is designed for those leading or influencing Business Continuity and resilience across their organisation.

It focuses on the leadership behaviours, influence and strategic positioning needed to embed Business Continuity into culture, decision-making and long-term organisational priorities, moving it beyond a technical or compliance-led function.

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The BCI Good Practice Guidelines

2nd September | 14th December

The CBCI Course is the ideal foundation for professionals working in Business Continuity or supporting resilience-related roles. Aligned with the BCI's Good Practice Guidelines 7.0, it builds your understanding of Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) and the six Professional Practices.

Through practical examples and interactive learning, you'll gain the confidence to contribute effectively to organisational resilience and prepare for the globally recognised CBCI exam - your first step towards BCI membership.

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Cyber Resilience Foundation

18th June | 15th October

This course develops the foundational knowledge needed to support the development of cyber resilience across people, process, and technology in your organisation.

This course will demystify cyber and demonstrate how a whole-of-organisation approach is required rather than a purely IT or technical-driven one.

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For more information on Organisational Resilience at the UK Resilience Academy see our website or contact us if you have any queries or questions.