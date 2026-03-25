UK Resilience Academy
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Organisational resilience
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
It is not a single plan or function, but a dynamic, organisation-wide capability built on leadership, strong governance, effective risk management, and a culture that values continuous learning and adaptability.
Make sure you’re prepared with our Organisational Resilience Courses…
Date coming up soon! - Don’t miss out
Business Continuity Practitioner
27th April | 14th September
This practitioner-level course is designed for those in a business continuity role, looking to implement Business Continuity in practice.
The course focuses on the practical "how" of Business Continuity planning, response, testing and continuous improvement, enabling delegates to proactively contribute to resilience within their organisation.
Find out more about this course
Business Continuity Foundation
9th June | 30th November
This course provides a practical introduction to Business Continuity and its role in protecting people, services and organisational objectives.
It is designed to build confidence for those new to Business Continuity or supporting it as part of a wider role, helping them understand how continuity fits within organisational resilience and how to contribute effectively before, during and after disruption.
Business Continuity Leader
9th November
This course is designed for those leading or influencing Business Continuity and resilience across their organisation.
It focuses on the leadership behaviours, influence and strategic positioning needed to embed Business Continuity into culture, decision-making and long-term organisational priorities, moving it beyond a technical or compliance-led function.
The BCI Good Practice Guidelines
2nd September | 14th December
The CBCI Course is the ideal foundation for professionals working in Business Continuity or supporting resilience-related roles. Aligned with the BCI's Good Practice Guidelines 7.0, it builds your understanding of Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) and the six Professional Practices.
Through practical examples and interactive learning, you'll gain the confidence to contribute effectively to organisational resilience and prepare for the globally recognised CBCI exam - your first step towards BCI membership.
Cyber Resilience Foundation
18th June | 15th October
This course develops the foundational knowledge needed to support the development of cyber resilience across people, process, and technology in your organisation.
This course will demystify cyber and demonstrate how a whole-of-organisation approach is required rather than a purely IT or technical-driven one.
For more information on Organisational Resilience at the UK Resilience Academy see our website or contact us if you have any queries or questions.
Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/learn/organisational-resilience/
Latest News from
UK Resilience Academy
Organisational resilience23/02/2026 13:15:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
Building the ability to stay calm in a crisis13/02/2026 10:25:00
Crisis and incident management focuses on how an organisation responds when things go wrong — whether it’s a minor hiccup like a systems outage, or something major like a natural disaster, cyberattack, or reputational crisis.
Assessing the Public Value of Societal Resilience to Disruption12/02/2026 16:25:00
Last week (WC 2nd February 2026) the National Consortium for Societal Resilience issued a report that £1 invested in societal resilience to disasters generates £35.12 of public value.
Preparedness is the foundation of effective resilience02/02/2026 16:25:00
Being prepared is about taking action before an emergency happens – identifying risks, planning ahead, and making sure people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to respond when it matters most.
Business Continuity Foundation09/01/2026 11:10:00
Build Confidence. Strengthen Resilience. Support Continuity.
When Space Becomes a Business Critical Dependency22/12/2025 15:10:00
On 12 November 2025, scientists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) issued the highest possible alert for a solar event known as a “cannibal storm.” This rare phenomenon occurs when one solar eruption overtakes another, combining their energy before striking Earth. The result can be powerful geomagnetic disturbances capable of disrupting communications, satellite navigation, and even power grids.
Organisational resilience04/12/2025 11:33:00
Organisational resilience is the ability of organisations, infrastructure, and communities to anticipate, prepare for, respond to, adapt, and thrive amidst disruption and evolving conditions.
When Space Becomes a Business Critical Dependency20/11/2025 12:33:00
On 12 November 2025, scientists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) issued the highest possible alert for a solar event known as a “cannibal storm.” This rare phenomenon occurs when one solar eruption overtakes another, combining their energy before striking Earth.