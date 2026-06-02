UK Resilience Academy
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Organisational Resilience Learning Pathways
Business Continuity Learning Pathway
Our Business Continuity Learning Pathway is designed to build capability progressively from foundational understanding through to practical application and strategic leadership.
Aligned to recognised good practice and delivered by the UK Resilience Academy, the pathways support individuals and organisations to develop the skills needed to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruption. Learners can enter at the stage that reflects their role and experience, with clear progression routes as responsibilities grow.
Whether you are new to Business Continuity, developing hands-on practitioner skills, or leading resilience at a strategic level, the pathway provides structured, practical learning that can be applied immediately in real-world environments.
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Original article link: https://ukresilienceacademy.org/business-continuity-learning-pathway/?fbclid=IwY2xjawSLimVleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEe6e1xUOYvrZClY4nT5ZvTNAdPQOUPkeUzVAvgzlJ9g5VGLCkuNvBK445yWXc_aem_7Vz_bbvKBqRqqYqaHaXXpA
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