Organisations awarded £1.4 million for domestic abuse research

The Home Office announced the 21 organisations who have been successful in securing funding for research projects on perpetrators of domestic abuse.

The £1.4 million funding will support 21 projects that build on existing research and aim to cover gaps in areas where there is limited knowledge, including interpersonal abuse in adolescent relationships, suicides associated with domestic abuse and identifying perpetrators.

This works follows a similar £500,000.00 funding stream, which ran last year. These organisations are currently in the process of publishing their research.

Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean recently said:

Research plays a vital role in strengthening our approach to preventing domestic abuse and safeguarding victims. This new funding will enable organisations to significantly improve our understanding of many aspects of perpetrators’ behaviour and I look forward to seeing the results.

In recognition of the pervasiveness and devastating harm domestic abuse is having on millions of lives, we have doubled funding for tackling perpetrators in 2021 to 2022 to £25 million and are working to publish the Domestic Abuse Strategy in the coming months.

Our landmark Domestic Abuse Act will strengthen our protection to victims and pursue perpetrators. It includes the first legal definition of domestic abuse, improved support for victims in the courts, new offences and strengthened legislation around cruel acts of controlling or coercive behaviour.

The successful bids are listed below.