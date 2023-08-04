Homeless Link
|Printable version
Organisations awarded funding from the Albert Hunt Capital Capacity Fund
Nearly £100,000 in capacity development funding has been awarded to seven charities working in the homelessness sector. Funded by the Albert Hunt Trust and managed by Homeless Link, the grants aim to improve charities’ access to capital funding.
Learning from the Homelessness Winter Transformation Fund showed that smaller organisations were less likely to be awarded capital funding. This was due to an inability to show fully developed plans for such work. The aim of this Capital Capacity Fund is to therefore give smaller charities opportunities to develop plans. This may include working alongside industry experts and freeing up staff time to focus on preparing for capital projects.
Those who were awarded funding include
- Refettorio Felix at St Cuthbert’s Centre
- 999 Club
- Catching Lives
- Shiloh Rotherham
- Hope at Home
- Ella’s
- Barnabus Manchester.
Funded work will cover a range of activities such as feasibility studies, conducting property searches and developing capital project plans with industry experts.
Jane Deller Ray, Operations Manager said:
I’m excited that we can announce the seven grantholders as part of the capital capacity fun. As a long term core funder of charities working with the homeless, the trustees sought guidance from Homeless Link to explore alternative funding opportunities that could potentially lead to transformative change.
Smaller organisations with aspirations of capital development had been identified by Homeless Link and the trustees agreed to provide a fund to help develop these plans. We look forward to seeing what work is done with these grants.
Rick Henderson, CEO of Homeless Link said:
This is a fund that seeks to level the playing field for smaller charities accessing capital funding. We’re looking forward to the learning that comes from this fund and are grateful to the Albert Hunt Trust for their support.
Find out more about our Grants, Investment and Social Enterprise work
Securing funding is always a major challenge for the homelessness sector. Homeless Link manages grant programmes on behalf of others and support our members to explore social enterprise models as they move to sustainable funding.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/organisations-awarded-funding-from-the-albert-hunt-capital-capacity-fund/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
New member: Clothing Collective02/08/2023 12:15:00
We're delighted to welcome Clothing Collective as a new member of Homeless Link!
Inside the work of the Pan London PRS (Private Rented Sector) Forum01/08/2023 15:20:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Chrystalla Karvella talks about her work in London, and in particular the work of the PRS (Private Rented Sector) forum.
New member: BCP Council27/07/2023 10:25:00
We're delighted to welcome Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council as a new member of Homeless Link!
Could you be our next Trustee?27/07/2023 09:25:00
Ahead of Homeless Link's Board Elections, Company Secretary and Director of Social Change Fiona Colley is inviting you to get involved.
Homelessness charities urge Devon County Council to reject ‘dangerous’ funding cuts26/07/2023 11:10:00
Homelessness charities providing vital services within Devon have issued a plea to Devon County Council to reject proposed cuts to homelessness funding ahead of a special meeting of the Health and Adult Care Scrutiny Committee.
Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund launches25/07/2023 15:20:00
On Monday 24th July, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) launched the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.
Coaching Spotlight: Tanya English25/07/2023 11:10:00
Finding the right guidance and support can make all the difference when leading an organisation.
Spotlight on: frontline worker wellbeing14/07/2023 10:20:00
St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity undertakes an annual survey to gather the views and experiences of frontline homelessness workers across the UK.