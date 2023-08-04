Organisations awarded funding from the Albert Hunt Capital Capacity Fund

Nearly £100,000 in capacity development funding has been awarded to seven charities working in the homelessness sector. Funded by the Albert Hunt Trust and managed by Homeless Link, the grants aim to improve charities’ access to capital funding.

Learning from the Homelessness Winter Transformation Fund showed that smaller organisations were less likely to be awarded capital funding. This was due to an inability to show fully developed plans for such work. The aim of this Capital Capacity Fund is to therefore give smaller charities opportunities to develop plans. This may include working alongside industry experts and freeing up staff time to focus on preparing for capital projects.

Those who were awarded funding include

Refettorio Felix at St Cuthbert’s Centre

999 Club

Catching Lives

Shiloh Rotherham

Hope at Home

Ella’s

Barnabus Manchester.

Funded work will cover a range of activities such as feasibility studies, conducting property searches and developing capital project plans with industry experts.

Jane Deller Ray, Operations Manager said: