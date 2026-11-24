NHS Wales
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Organisations in Wales urged to strengthen climate adaptation efforts
Public Health Wales is setting out the actions needed across Wales to strengthen climate adaptation, protect health, reduce inequalities and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.
A new briefing, developed by Public Health Wales in collaboration with the Welsh Government and partners, outlines the practical steps needed across sectors to build resilience, reduce inequalities and support a climate-ready health system. Action on adaptation should advance both health equity and environmental sustainability, helping to create healthier, fairer and more resilient communities for current and future generations.
Climate change is already affecting health and wellbeing in Wales through risks such as extreme heat, flooding, air pollution, food and water insecurity, heatwaves, wildfires and disruption to essential services and impacts on mental wellbeing. These impacts are expected to increase over time.
The briefing identifies actions across three key areas: strengthening community resilience and protecting public health; creating healthy and climate resilient places; and enabling a climate ready health system.
Rebecca Masters, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales said:
“Climate change presents growing risks to health and wellbeing in Wales, from the immediate impacts of extreme weather to longer-term effects on communities, services and inequalities.
“Protecting health from climate change requires action across sectors, from housing, planning and transport to health, social care and environmental services to help people live healthy lives free from the disruption and anxiety that climate-related risks can bring.
“This briefing helps clarify where organisations can take action, where partnership working is needed and how we can build healthier, more resilient communities across Wales.
“By taking a preventative approach now, we can reduce future risks, protect the most vulnerable members of our communities and create a healthier, fairer and more climate-resilient Wales.”
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/11/23/organisations-in-wales-urged-to-strengthen-climate-adaptation-efforts/
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