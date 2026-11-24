Public Health Wales is setting out the actions needed across Wales to strengthen climate adaptation, protect health, reduce inequalities and build resilience to the impacts of climate change.

A new briefing, developed by Public Health Wales in collaboration with the Welsh Government and partners, outlines the practical steps needed across sectors to build resilience, reduce inequalities and support a climate-ready health system. Action on adaptation should advance both health equity and environmental sustainability, helping to create healthier, fairer and more resilient communities for current and future generations.

Climate change is already affecting health and wellbeing in Wales through risks such as extreme heat, flooding, air pollution, food and water insecurity, heatwaves, wildfires and disruption to essential services and impacts on mental wellbeing. These impacts are expected to increase over time.

The briefing identifies actions across three key areas: strengthening community resilience and protecting public health; creating healthy and climate resilient places; and enabling a climate ready health system.

Rebecca Masters, Consultant in Public Health at Public Health Wales said: