Organised crime group sentenced for cocaine stash after PCTF investigation

Six men who were supplying cocaine in Northern Ireland have been sentenced after a National Crime Agency (NCA) and Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) investigation.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force, led by officers from the NCA and PSNI, arrested six men after almost 1.5 kilos of cocaine was found in Kinbayne Avenue, Greenisland in November 2020.

They are:

Clifford Irons, 48, of Shannagh Avenue, Greenisland;

Glenn Burns, 43, of Moyard Gardens, Greenisland;

David Weir, 44, of Rossmore Green, Greenisland;

Daniel Vance, 38, of Glenkeen Drive, Greenisland;

Dean Cromie, 29, of Kinbayne Avenue, Greenisland;

Darren Kelly, 57, of Kinbayne Crescent, Greenisland.

Over two days, 1.5 kilos of drugs were discovered in a Vauxhall Astra and Ford Mondeo parked in a yard in the area, and concealed in a hide near the fence.

Investigators discovered the Astra was registered to a family member of Cromie, while the Mondeo had been sold to Kelly in January 2020.

Some of the cocaine found in the vehicles had been separated into self-seal bags, with the cars being used as stash locations, preparing for onward sale.

The seizures were made as part of an investigation into the organised crime activities of the South East Antrim UDA.

The men were under surveillance by NCA officers and recordings showed Burns, Weir and Irons were the leaders of the crime group, supplying cocaine around Northern Ireland.

They were heard providing orders to other members of the gang to destroy or conceal phones and evidence that would link them to the seizure or the cars.

Weir also instructed third parties to destroy evidence after realising law enforcement had seized the drugs, and was heard speaking with Burns, Irons and Vance about the location of the hide.

The group were arrested in March 2021 and multiple phones were seized. Phone records showed the group had been in communication to arrange a cash drop off on the evening of the seizure and discussing law enforcement activity in Greenisland.

Burns, Weir and Irons were in constant communication as the leaders of the group, and discussed that a loss of a kilo of cocaine would cost their group £55,000.

All six pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess controlled class A drugs with intent to supply in September 2025 at Belfast Crown Court. Cromie and Kelly were sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for two years in December 2025. Glenn Burns was sentenced on 30 July 2026 to five years in prison, three of which will be on licence. The final three defendants were sentenced today.

Clifford Irons and David Weir

Clifford Irons was sentenced to six years in prison

David Weir was sentenced to two years and four months in prison

Daniel Vance was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

The NCA also applied for Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) against Burns, Irons and Weir on the grounds that they each had a leading role in an organised crime group and that they may continue to be involved in the supply of controlled drugs on their release from prison.

A seventh man, Andrew Galloway, 46, from Salia Avenue, Carrickfergus, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of class C drugs with intent to supply at Belfast Magistrates Court in June 2023. He received a four-month sentence suspended for three years.

Alongside the criminal investigation, Clifford Irons was also subject of a Civil Recovery and Tax (CRT) investigation by the NCA. Officers assessed Irons’ home, at Castlemara Drive, Carrickfergus, was obtained through mortgage fraud and false accounting and in February 2019, the High Court in Belfast granted a Recovery Order by consent of the property, resulting in its sale.

In May 2022, the NCA started bankruptcy proceedings against Irons and a Bankruptcy Order was granted against him. Finally, in October 2022, the NCA obtained an Account Freezing Order over almost £6,000 held in Irons’ bank account that investigators argued represented the sum of his criminal conduct.

NCA Branch Commander David Cunningham yesterday said:

“These men worked as part of an organised crime group, stashing their cocaine in unlocked cars on public land. Each had knowledge of and access to these drugs, and it was being prepared for sale in the local area. “The OCG ignored the immense harm that cocaine can cause on our streets and communities – class A drugs devastate lives and communities and the NCA, working with partners in the PSNI, will do everything possible to protect the public from that threat. “This includes pursuing offenders outside of the criminal court, taking their assets and property to ensure they cannot benefit from their crimes.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Neill, who heads the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, yesterday said: