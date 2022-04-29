Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) make drug and money laundering arrests

Four men have been arrested in Glasgow by officers from the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland as part of an investigation into drug production and money laundering.

Investigators from the joint Organised Crime Partnership detained individuals aged 42, 29, 26 and 25 recently (27 April) at locations in central Glasgow, Anniesland and Parkhead.

At two properties in Anniesland and Harthill an estimated 500 cannabis plants were recovered.

The four remain in custody.

NCA Operations Manager Rob Miles yesterday said:

“Working with colleagues from Police Scotland as part of the Organised Crime Partnership we are determined to do all we can to protect our communities and disrupt the networks involved in drug supply across Scotland.”

Detective Inspector Tom Gillan of the Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) yesterday said:

“Working in partnership Police Scotland is determined to ensure the activities of organised crime groups are frustrated and disrupted as part of our commitment to the country’s serious organised crime strategy.”

The Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) is a joint National Crime Agency and Police Scotland team. The NCA and Police Scotland are both partners in the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, which oversees the work being carried out to reduce the harm caused by serious organised crime in Scotland by ensuring all partner bodies work together.