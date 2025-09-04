Organisers charged over arranging and managing meetings in support of proscribed Palestine Action

Six people have been charged with terrorism offences in relation to arranging public demonstrations of support for Palestine Action and hosting and managing online meetings in support of the proscribed group.

The offences relate to public gatherings in support of Palestine Action held in London, Manchester and Cardiff between 12 July and 9 August 2025, as well as a planned gathering due to take place on 6 September in London.

The charges also relate to 13 meetings organised and held on Zoom between 10 July 2025 and 21 August 2025.

Timothy Crosland, 55, from Southwark in London has been charged with three counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, and three counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

Patrick Friend, 26, from Grange in Edinburgh has been charged with two counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, and one count of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

Gwen Harrison, 48, from Kendal in Cumbria has been charged with four counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

David Nixon, 39, from Barnsley in South Yorkshire has been charged with five counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, one count of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

Dawn Manners, 56, from Hackney in London has been charged with three counts of managing a meeting to support a proscribed organisation, two counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, and two counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

Melanie Griffith, 62, from Southwark in London has been charged with seven counts of addressing a meeting with the purpose being to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, and four counts of assisting in arranging a meeting knowing the purpose was to support a proscribed organisation.

Frank Ferguson, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “We have taken the decision to prosecute six individuals with offences under the Terrorism Act.

“These charges relate to Zoom meetings held between 10 July and 21 August 2025 at which it is alleged that public gatherings were arranged in support of Palestine Action, which people have been encouraged to attend.

“Public gatherings in support of Palestine Action were subsequently held in London, Manchester and Cardiff between 12 July and 9 August 2025, as well as a planned gathering due to take place on 6 September in London.

“We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command as they carried out their investigation leading to these charges.

“The defendants will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 September.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”