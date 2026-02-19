Orkney Islands Marine Plan

Second Regional Marine Plan published.

Orkney is set to benefit from a new marine plan designed to sustainably manage and preserve the unique way of life on the islands.

Fish farming and renewable energy are just two of the areas covered in the Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan which provides a framework for decisions on a range of activities and developments up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

The plan aims to protect waters off the Island for future generations and was developed by Orkney Islands Council with input from the local community.

It includes guidance on:

mitigating the effects of climate change

nature conservation to protect marine wildlife and ecosystems

protecting the water environment and preventing marine litter and waste

ensuring aquaculture and renewable energy projects deliver community benefits.

Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said:

"The Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan is another significant step forward for the protection of our marine waters whilst supporting sustainable economic development in the Orkney Islands marine region. “This is a major milestone towards ensuring action is taken to combat the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss, whilst supporting fair, prosperous, nature-positive marine sectors and communities. “The plan demonstrates how local knowledge can help to shape national priorities, ensuring Orkney’s unique way of life and the importance of the marine environment to the islands’ economy and culture is recognised in the marine planning process."

Councillor Kristopher Leask, from Orkney Islands Council said:

"The adoption of the Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan marks a major milestone in the sustainable management of Orkney's marine environment and economy. I'm delighted that we now have a plan in place to address local issues and priorities, helping decision makers deliver our objectives for Orkney's seas. "I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to preparing the plan, especially our local communities and those who work on the sea. This local knowledge and experience has helped the Council create a plan that will deliver for Orkney. "A thriving marine economy will help us secure a prosperous future for Orkney whilst taking care of our marine environment. I'm enthusiastic about the next steps we'll take to implement the plan and deliver lasting benefits for our communities."

Background

Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) delivers regional marine planning functions on behalf of Scottish Ministers and are responsible for the preparation of the Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan. OIC are supported by the Orkney Marine Planning Advisory Group (OMPAG), consisting of a range of stakeholders representing the community, environment and industry. They provide expert advice and guidance to inform the plan-making process. More information on the OMPAG can be found here.