Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan: Consultation and Modifications Report

This consultation and modifications report accompanies the Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan. It provides a summary of the representations made to the draft plan at consultation stage, and explains the changes made to policy and text before adopting the plan.

Introduction

Background

The Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan (OIRMP): Consultation Draft (the Plan) was prepared by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) on behalf of the Scottish Ministers to guide decision making that will contribute to the achievement of sustainable development, activities and use in the Orkney Islands marine region. The Plan provides a framework for decision making to help deliver the Plan’s environmental, social, economic, marine ecosystem and community well-being objectives, including the provision of social and economic benefits for local communities and businesses. The Plan was developed through an inclusive process of partnership working and stakeholder participation.

The Marine (Scotland) Act 2010 makes provision for the preparation and adoption of a national marine plan and regional marine plans. The United Kingdom (UK) Marine Policy Statement was adopted in 2011 and sets the framework for preparing marine plans and taking decisions affecting the marine environment.

Scotland’s National Marine Plan (NMP 2015) was adopted in 2015 and provides a comprehensive overarching framework for all marine activity in both Scottish inshore waters (out to 12 nautical miles) and offshore waters (12 to 200 nautical miles).

The Plan was drafted in accordance with NMP 2015, the UK Marine Policy Statement and has been prepared in accordance with the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. The Plan does not replace or remove existing regulatory regimes or legislative requirements. It provides an overarching framework to be used when reaching decisions about proposed development and activities in, or that affect, the Orkney Islands marine region.

The Plan policies aim to support the implementation of the NMP, address local priorities and relevant matters identified in the Orkney Islands Marine Region: State of the Environment Assessment (2020). The policies express intent and guide the delivery of sustainable development in Orkney.

The Plan is accompanied by the following supporting assessments:

Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA): Environmental Report.

Habitats Regulations Appraisal (HRA) Record.

Partial Island Communities Impact Assessment (ICIA).

Business and Regulatory Impact Assessment (BRIA).

Equality Impact Assessment (EqIA).

Children’s Rights and Wellbeing Impact Assessment (CRWIA).

The Purpose of the Consultation and Modifications Report

The Plan has been prepared through a process of stakeholder engagement and consultation as outlined in the Regional Marine Plan for the Orkney Islands: Statement of Public Participation.

This Consultation and Modifications Report sets out the process of consultation that took place in 2024 (Section 2), a consultation respondent profile (Section 3), a summary of the issues raised in response to the consultation (Section 4) and details of the modifications made to the Plan post consultation (Section 5).

The Consultation Response Form, which was used to invite comment on the consultation draft plan and supporting documents is presented in Appendix 1: Orkney Islands Regional Marine Plan Consultation Response Form.

Orkney regional approach to Priority Marine Feature (PMF) policy, taken forward in response to Question 13a in the Consultation Response Form, is presented in Appendix 2: Orkney regional approach to Priority Marine Feature policy.

The feedback provided through the consultation, and summarised in this report, has informed the preparation of final Plan and supporting assessments.

Click here for the full press release