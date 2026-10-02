Office of Rail and Road
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ORR announces lower investment fees for third parties and investors
Third parties and investors will pay lower fees to invest in rail network infrastructure and rolling stock under new rates published today by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, as part of wider work to boost economic growth.
Network Rail charges fees to cover the risks it takes on when a third-party, funds or delivers work on the rail network. ORR’s deep dive review found that there is scope to reduce fees to ensure the risk fee funds are set closer to the break-even level. Today (30 September) ORR has published new rates for the relevant fees, setting out how much third parties will save.
Of the 11 relevant industry agreement types, fees for nine of them are being reduced. For example, for basic asset protection agreements using the Network Rail Fee Fund, where a customer leads straightforward, low risk delivery of works on the railway, the fee is being reduced from 5.0% to 2.4%. For development services agreements, which cover development and design work undertaken by Network Rail for a customer, the third parties will pay one tenth of the current fee (0.1%).
Taken together, the Government Actuary Department (GAD) who carried out an independent actuary review of the funds for the ORR estimates that, if relevant investment levels remain at 2025/26 levels, third parties could save £2-3 million per year. The new fees will be effective from 1 November.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-announces-lower-investment-fees-third-parties-and-investors
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