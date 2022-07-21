Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR assesses that Network Rail is delivering more efficiently but calls for sustained focus in continuing to address recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail finds the company has continued to deliver its planned efficiencies in 2021/22 but warns it must carefully manage its financial risks, particularly in the context of rising inflation.
The report shows Network Rail delivered £840 million of efficiency improvements for the year, above its £830 million target. Most of Network Rail’s five regions met or exceeded their annual efficiency targets.
The Eastern region delivered best, achieving £251 million, 30% of the £840 million total. However, ORR is concerned about Network Rail Scotland’s delivery of efficiencies as it reported only £64 million, 21% behind its target.
ORR reports that Network Rail’s delivery of renewal work varied by region, and performance of its infrastructure was mixed, with a continued focus needed on improving its structures examinations of, for example, railway bridges and tunnels.
The regulator found Network Rail has made good progress against recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont, Aberdeenshire in 2020. ORR highlights that to deliver long-term improvements, sustained focus is needed on implementing those recommendations, such as improved response to extreme weather.
The annual assessment also highlighted that train service performance worsened from the record high levels of the previous year as the network became busier. But it remained generally better than before the pandemic.
Train service performance in Network Rail’s Wales and Western region declined faster than the other regions. Particularly in Wales, ORR wants to see clear and targeted plans that will deliver improvements for passengers and freight users.
ORR Chief Executive John Larkinson said:
“Network Rail has played a key role in ensuring we continue to have one of the safest railways in Europe. Its delivery of efficiencies remains strong but financial risks, including inflation, need to be carefully managed.
“There are only two years left in Control Period 6, which runs from 2019 to 2024, and an increase in financial risks could result in delayed work and under delivery of planned efficiencies.
“And as work continues with government to facilitate rail reform, Network Rail needs to keep focused on getting the basics right. This includes maintaining safe and reliable infrastructure and delivering on financial efficiencies, to protect the interests of both taxpayers and rail users.”
Notes to Editors
- Network Rail Annual Assessment
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator for Britain’s railways, and scrutinises the performance and efficiency of England’s strategic road network.
Related links
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-assesses-network-rail-delivering-more-efficiently-calls-sustained-focus-continuing
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
ORR finds National Highways met its road investment strategy targets in 2021-22, but raises concerns about three critical areas of delivery18/07/2022 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says that over the next year, National Highways must: improve its performance against its 10-minute response time on certain sections of smart motorways; provide better evidence of how it is considering the long-term needs of its assets when making renewals decisions across the strategic road network (SRN) – England’s motorways and major A-roads; and provide a robust plan to meet its 2025 biodiversity targets.
ORR’s health and safety report highlights marked improvement in track worker safety risk exposure14/07/2022 13:10:00
Ensuring the rail industry remained focused on the basics of health and safety management as it prepares for reform and substantial change, is one of the key messages in the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual report on health and safety on Britain’s Railways.
Accessibility and delay compensation improvements for passengers, but train and station operators have more to do08/07/2022 15:25:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual rail consumer report shows it has worked constructively across the rail industry to deliver improvements for passengers, including on accessibility and in improving access to compensation.
Access to service facilities07/07/2022 10:38:00
In a series of blogs, we’re taking a look at the legal framework that underpins railway law.
ORR to provide clear guidance for investors in the rail industry01/07/2022 14:38:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has announced plans to modernise and simplify its Investment Framework.
First court hearing of ORR's Croydon tram crash prosecution sees pleas entered13/06/2022 13:15:00
The first court hearing for the Office of Rail and Road's prosecution relating to the Croydon tram crash took place recently (10 June 2022) at Croydon Magistrates' Court.
ORR comment on rail reform consultation10/06/2022 12:25:00
The Department for Transport has published its consultation on the legislative changes needed for its widescale rail reform, as set out in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.
Britain’s railway remains one of the safest in Europe new ORR data reveals23/05/2022 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) – the primary producer of official statistics for Britain’s railway – recently (19 May 2022) published new data showing that Britain continues to have one of the safest railways in Europe.
Rail company fined £550,000 after regulator finds health and safety failings17/05/2022 12:25:00
Railway infrastructure company, VolkerRail Ltd. has been fined £550,000 after pleading guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 after an investigation and prosecution by industry regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).