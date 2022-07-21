ORR assesses that Network Rail is delivering more efficiently but calls for sustained focus in continuing to address recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont

The report shows Network Rail delivered £840 million of efficiency improvements for the year, above its £830 million target. Most of Network Rail’s five regions met or exceeded their annual efficiency targets.

The Eastern region delivered best, achieving £251 million, 30% of the £840 million total. However, ORR is concerned about Network Rail Scotland’s delivery of efficiencies as it reported only £64 million, 21% behind its target.

ORR reports that Network Rail’s delivery of renewal work varied by region, and performance of its infrastructure was mixed, with a continued focus needed on improving its structures examinations of, for example, railway bridges and tunnels.

The regulator found Network Rail has made good progress against recommendations made following the fatal derailment at Carmont, Aberdeenshire in 2020. ORR highlights that to deliver long-term improvements, sustained focus is needed on implementing those recommendations, such as improved response to extreme weather.

The annual assessment also highlighted that train service performance worsened from the record high levels of the previous year as the network became busier. But it remained generally better than before the pandemic.

Train service performance in Network Rail’s Wales and Western region declined faster than the other regions. Particularly in Wales, ORR wants to see clear and targeted plans that will deliver improvements for passengers and freight users.

ORR Chief Executive John Larkinson said: