ORR at Highways UK

We're delighted to be joining colleagues from across Britain's road industry at Highways UK 2022.

Taking place at The NEC in Birmingham on 2 and 3 November, Highways UK brings together the people responsible for planning, developing, managing, maintaining, and future-proofing the nation's roads networks.

Visit our team at stand F8 to learn more about our role holding National Highways to account. You can contact us ahead of the event by emailing Highways.Monitor@orr.gov.uk.

On the agenda

Wednesday 2 November

9:20am: ORR Chief Executive John Larkinson joins a keynote panel session on 'The road ahead: promoting excellence in delivery'

2:30pm and 4pm: Come along to stand F8 to learn more about our role holding National Highways to account

Thursday 3 November

12:25pm, Big Thinking Stage: Harry Garnham, Head of Performance, gives a talk on ‘Looking back to look forward: ORR’s 2021-2022 annual assessment of National Highways’

We’ll be updating this page with more information and presentations over the course of the event.

Get in touch

Join us at the conference and exhibition, where we will be delighted to see you and answer any questions. You can register for free tickets on the Highways UK website.

If you'd like to contact us ahead of the event, please email: Highways.Monitor@orr.gov.uk.

