Office of Rail and Road
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ORR authorises new Balgray station ahead of opening
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised the new Balgray station in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, clearing the way for it to open to passengers on Sunday 27 September.
The new station is on the Neilston line between Neilston and Patterton and will serve the community around Barrhead. It will improve access to work, education and leisure, as well as providing better public transport links to Dams to Darnley Country Park.
ORR's authorisation covers the station's two new 125-metre platforms, a footbridge and lifts providing step-free access between platforms, waiting shelters, passenger station systems and an 80-space car park with 16 electric vehicle charging points.
The regulator's authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded or renewed infrastructure ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked closely with Network Rail and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Steve Fletcher, deputy director, engineering and asset Management, said:
“This is an important step in getting Balgray station ready to welcome passengers and improving access to rail for communities in and around Barrhead.
“We’re pleased to have played our part in getting the station ready to open. Our team worked closely with Network Rail to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country.”
Notes to editors
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ORR authorises new and upgraded infrastructure as part of its responsibility to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-authorises-new-balgray-station-ahead-opening
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