ORR authorises new Balgray station ahead of opening

The new station is on the Neilston line between Neilston and Patterton and will serve the community around Barrhead. It will improve access to work, education and leisure, as well as providing better public transport links to Dams to Darnley Country Park.

ORR's authorisation covers the station's two new 125-metre platforms, a footbridge and lifts providing step-free access between platforms, waiting shelters, passenger station systems and an 80-space car park with 16 electric vehicle charging points.

The regulator's authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded or renewed infrastructure ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.

ORR has worked closely with Network Rail and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.