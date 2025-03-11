Office of Rail and Road
ORR authorises new Newsham station ahead of opening to public
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised the new Newsham railway station ahead of its expected public opening on 17 March. The new station will provide improved connectivity as part of the Northumberland Line project.
Newsham Station is part of the wider Northumberland Line programme, which aims to enhance rail services across the region.
ORR’s authorisation of the station covers the construction of two platforms, a footbridge with stairs and lifts, waiting shelters, customer information screens, lighting, and other upgrades.
ORR’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as Newsham Station, ready to open. It confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, and reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked with Northumberland County Council and Network Rail from the outset of the project to support them through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-authorises-new-newsham-station-ahead-opening-public
