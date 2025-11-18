Office of Rail and Road
ORR authorises new platform at Ynyswen Station
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant upgrades to Ynyswen railway station in South Wales, which form part of the Core Valley Lines (CVL) transformation project. They will improve service capacity, accessibility, and deliver a more sustainable and efficient transport network for local communities.
The upgrades include a new second platform which will support more train services. Also featured are a new waiting shelter, an emergency fire refuge, and further upgrades which will support extension of the existing platform in future.
A new, accessible footbridge connects the existing and new platforms with steps and lift access, and the existing platform has been upgraded to provide modern platform edge tactile paving along its full length.
ORR’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as at Ynyswen railway station, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked closely with Transport for Wales and its contractors, and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:
“This is an important step for improving rail connectivity in and around Ynyswen, and we look forward to seeing the upgrades open for passengers soon.
“We’re pleased to have played our part in getting Ynyswen station ready to open. Our team worked closely with Transport for Wales to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country.”
- ORR authorises new and upgraded infrastructure as part of its responsibility to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.
- Letter of authorisation
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-authorises-new-platform-ynyswen-station
