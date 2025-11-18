ORR authorises new platform at Ynyswen Station

The upgrades include a new second platform which will support more train services. Also featured are a new waiting shelter, an emergency fire refuge, and further upgrades which will support extension of the existing platform in future.

A new, accessible footbridge connects the existing and new platforms with steps and lift access, and the existing platform has been upgraded to provide modern platform edge tactile paving along its full length.

ORR’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as at Ynyswen railway station, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.

ORR has worked closely with Transport for Wales and its contractors, and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: