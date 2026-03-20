Office of Rail and Road
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ORR authorises new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston in the West Midlands
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised two new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston in the West Midlands, the first two of five new stations to open in the West Midlands.
Willenhall and Darlaston stations have been added to the timetable for the hourly Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street Station service via Wolverhampton.
ORR's authorisation covers the stations' new features, including step-free access via new lifts, providing accessible connections between platforms. Car and cycle parking is also available.
The regulator's authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as at Willenhall and Darlaston, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked closely with the West Midlands Combined Authority, Network Rail, West Midlands Rail Executive, and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:
“This is an important step for improving rail connectivity in and around the West Midlands, and we are pleased to see the upgrades open for passengers.
“We’re pleased to have played our part in getting Willenhall and Darlaston stations ready to open. Our team worked closely West Midlands Combined Authority, Network Rail, and the West Midlands Rail Executive to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country.”
Notes to editors
- ORR authorises new and upgraded infrastructure as part of its responsibility to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.
- Letters of authorisation: Darlaston; Willenhall
Related links
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-authorises-new-stations-willenhall-and-darlaston-west-midlands
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