ORR authorises Northumberland Park Station on the Northumberland Line

The Northumberland Line project has reintroduced passenger rail services between Newcastle Central and Ashington, improving connectivity and providing a new transport option for communities across Northumberland.

The station offers step-free access via a new lift, providing accessible connections to the platform. The station is conveniently located near the existing Tyne & Wear Metro station and multi-storey car park, supporting the seamless interchange between rail services.

ORR’s authorisation covers the station’s new features, including a new platform and waiting shelter, customer information systems, help points, ticket vending machines and CCTV.

The regulator’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as at Northumberland Park station, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.

ORR has worked closely with Northumberland County Council, Network Rail, Northern Trains, and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.

