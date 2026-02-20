Office of Rail and Road
ORR authorises Northumberland Park Station on the Northumberland Line
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised Northumberland Park Station in North Tyneside, the fifth of six stations to open as part of the Northumberland Line project.
Northumberland Park is set to open on Sunday 22 February. Bedlington Station, the final station on the line, is expected to be authorised and open in March 2026.
The Northumberland Line project has reintroduced passenger rail services between Newcastle Central and Ashington, improving connectivity and providing a new transport option for communities across Northumberland.
The station offers step-free access via a new lift, providing accessible connections to the platform. The station is conveniently located near the existing Tyne & Wear Metro station and multi-storey car park, supporting the seamless interchange between rail services.
ORR’s authorisation covers the station’s new features, including a new platform and waiting shelter, customer information systems, help points, ticket vending machines and CCTV.
The regulator’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as at Northumberland Park station, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked closely with Northumberland County Council, Network Rail, Northern Trains, and the wider project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:
“This is an important step for improving rail connectivity in and around Northumberland, and we look forward to seeing the upgrades open for passengers soon.”
“We’re pleased to have played our part in getting Northumberland Park station ready to open. Our team worked closely with Northumberland County Council, Network Rail, and Northern Trains to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country.”
