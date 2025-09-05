ORR authorises significant upgrades to Newquay station

Part of the Mid Cornwall Metro project, these upgrades are required to provide an enhanced service from Newquay to Par and will improve access to the railway in central Cornwall, with the upgrades doubling capacity at the station from one train per hour to two.

ORR’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as Newquay Station, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, and reliability and availability have been met.

ORR has worked closely with Network Rail and the wider upgrade project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: