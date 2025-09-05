Office of Rail and Road
ORR authorises significant upgrades to Newquay station
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant upgrades to Newquay station in Cornwall. The station’s second platform has been reintroduced, and the project is part of a wider scheme to allow coast-to-coast services to operate, including the introduction of a new train passing loop at Goss Moor, and the upgrading or removal of level crossings along the line.
Part of the Mid Cornwall Metro project, these upgrades are required to provide an enhanced service from Newquay to Par and will improve access to the railway in central Cornwall, with the upgrades doubling capacity at the station from one train per hour to two.
ORR’s authorisation is a key milestone in getting new, upgraded, or renewed infrastructure, such as Newquay Station, ready to open. It also confirms that standards on areas like health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, and reliability and availability have been met.
ORR has worked closely with Network Rail and the wider upgrade project team through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys were carried out.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director, Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:
"This is an important step for improving rail connectivity in Cornwall, and we look forward to seeing the upgraded station and passing loop open for passengers soon.
"We’re pleased to have played our part in getting Newquay Station ready to open. Our team worked closely with Network Rail to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country."
Notes to editors
- ORR authorises new and upgraded infrastructure as part of its responsibility to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.
- Letter of authorisation
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-authorises-significant-upgrades-newquay-station
