ORR authorises upgrades at Reading West station ahead of opening

The upgrades include a new station building with ticket office and ticket machines, with new signage, lighting, and CCTV throughout.

ORR’s authorisation confirms that the project has met standards covering health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, technical compatibility, and reliability and availability. ORR authorises new railway stations like Reading West as part of its duty to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal.

ORR has worked with Great Western Railway from the outset of the project to guide them through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys are carried out.

Figures published by ORR show that over 280,000 people used the station between April 2022 and March 2023.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director for Civil Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said: