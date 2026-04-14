Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR Business plan: Protecting Rail and Road Users
In its 2026-27 Business Plan, Britain's rail regulator and monitor of National Highways explains how it will protect rail passengers and road users, while itself transforming for the biggest shake-up of the railways in a generation.
- ORR’s benchmarking framework will hold train operators to account for how they provide accessibility assistance to older and disabled passengers.
- ORR continues its commitment to cutting regulatory red tape to support economic growth
Rail and road users across Britain will continue to see positive impacts from the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) planned work as set out in its Business Plan for 2026–27. And while the regulator prepares to transform for the transition to Great British Railways (GBR), the Plan makes clear that ORR will continue to maintain its full range of day to day responsibilities.
These include enforcing safety standards, holding Network Rail to account on performance, and ensuring disabled passengers receive the assistance they are entitled to across the country.
Protecting passengers who require assistance when travelling is a clear priority. ORR's benchmarking framework allows it to directly compare how well operators provide assistance to passengers who need help boarding or leaving trains. This work has already seen SWR and WMT develop improvement plans, and reinforced the case for ORR’s earlier intervention with Northern Trains.
ORR will also continue to support operators trialling technology to replace phone-based handovers between stations with electronic systems, which has the potential to improve the accuracy and reliability of assistance for disabled travellers.
Safety on the railway remains a firm priority and ORR has recruited ten new inspectors to strengthen frontline oversight. Work will meanwhile continue to tackle violence against rail staff, manage risks at level crossings, and address fatigue and overspeeding risks.
As National Highways enters its third road investment strategy, where it will have £27bn in funding, ORR will hold the company to account to deliver its commitments efficiently and effectively.
The Plan also reflects a priority to reduce the burden of regulation on those it regulates. ORR is working to cut administrative costs for businesses by the end of this Parliament, supporting the government's Plan for Change mission to kickstart economic growth.
Feras Alshaker will take over as interim Chief Executive from John Larkinson on 27 April 2026, providing continuity of leadership as ORR navigates this period of significant change.
Notes to Editors
ORR is an independent, non-ministerial UK government department, accountable to Parliament. It regulates health, safety, and economic standards across Britain's railways and holds National Highways to account on England's strategic road network. ORR employs over 370 professionals across six offices. Full details of the 2026-27 Business Plan are available.
Related links
ORR Business Plan 2026 to 2027
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-business-plan-protecting-rail-and-road-users
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Eurotunnel fined £2.25m for health and safety failings which resulted in serious injuries to an engineering surveyor13/04/2026 12:15:00
The Channel Tunnel Group Limited (CTGL also known as Eurotunnel) has been fined £2.25 million after pleading guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, which followed an investigation and prosecution by industry regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
Rail productivity continues to recover24/03/2026 10:15:00
£26 billion is spent each year to operate the railway, with just under half of this government funded. Even small percentage changes in productivity can make a big difference in value for passengers, freight users and taxpayers.
ORR authorises new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston in the West Midlands20/03/2026 12:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised two new stations at Willenhall and Darlaston in the West Midlands, the first two of five new stations to open in the West Midlands.
Safety improvements plateau on England’s Strategic Road Network19/03/2026 15:25:00
ORR's fourth annual assessment of safety performance on the Strategic Road Network assesses National Highways’ performance in 2024.
Progress made improving help points at stations, but more work required, says rail regulator17/03/2026 13:15:00
Upgraded help point units, more frequent inspections, and improvements to connectivity at unstaffed and remote stations are among the changes being delivered following the Office of Rail and Road’s 2024 report, which identified weaknesses in reliability and inconsistent monitoring of service quality across the network.
Progress made improving help points at stations, but more work required, says rail regulator16/03/2026 11:05:00
Upgraded help point units, more frequent inspections, and improvements to connectivity at unstaffed and remote stations are among the changes being delivered following the Office of Rail and Road’s 2024 report, which identified weaknesses in reliability and inconsistent monitoring of service quality across the network.
Regulator secures £500k+ passenger improvement package from Northern Trains after investigation finds accessibility failings04/03/2026 14:15:00
Passengers who rely on assistance when travelling with Northern Trains should see improvements to the service over time, after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) secured commitments from the operator to ensure staff receive disability awareness training and to provide a £550,000 additional package of measures.
ORR authorises Northumberland Park Station on the Northumberland Line20/02/2026 09:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the rail regulator, has authorised Northumberland Park Station in North Tyneside, the fifth of six stations to open as part of the Northumberland Line project.