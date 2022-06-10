ORR comment on rail reform consultation

The Department for Transport has published its consultation on the legislative changes needed for its widescale rail reform, as set out in the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail.

This includes changes to how ORR will hold Great British Railways to account and act in the interests of passengers and taxpayers.

John Larkinson, Chief Executive of the Office of Rail and Road said:

"This marks another step towards government’s rail reform and an opportunity for wider views to be considered. "For Great British Railways to be successful as a guiding mind for the railway, it will need to be empowered and accountable, with clearly defined roles and responsibilities. "Strong independent regulation is also at the heart of these proposals and ORR has an important role to play in supporting the railway to be a success, by evolving to provide robust independent scrutiny, while continuing to protect the interests of both users and taxpayers. "We look forward to continuing to work with government and industry to support the creation of Great British Railways."

