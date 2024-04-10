ORR gives approval for enhancements at Dore & Totley station

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant enhancements at Dore & Totley railway station in Sheffield.

A new platform has been installed alongside a new footbridge providing lift and stair access for passengers. The new platform will serve passengers heading towards Manchester on new track, also authorised by ORR, on the Hope Valley Line between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly.

The improvements complete a set of upgrades to the Hope Valley Line. By removing bottlenecks caused by the single-track railway along part of the route, passenger trains will be able to overtake slower-moving freight trains, which should improve reliability.

ORR’s authorisation is a key milestone. It confirms that the project has met standards covering health and safety, accessibility, environmental protection, and reliability and availability.

ORR authorises new and improved railway stations like Dore & Totley station as part of its responsibility to authorise infrastructure and rolling stock that are new or have had a major upgrade or renewal. ORR has worked with Network Rail from the outset of the project to support them through the authorisation process, ensuring that important checks and surveys are carried out.

Figures published by ORR show there were over 160,000 entries and exits from the station in 2022-2023.

Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director of Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:

“This is a significant upgrade for Dore & Totley station and one of many such improvements that ORR will be working to authorise along the Hope Valley Line.

“We’re pleased to have played our part in getting the station ready to open. Our team worked alongside Network Rail to support them through the authorisation process, just as we do for new trains and infrastructure across the country.”

