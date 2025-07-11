Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR report shows satisfaction with assisted rail travel remains unchanged as it sets out new operator rating system
The Office of Rail and Road’s latest survey shows once again there remain too many instances of passengers not receiving the help they had booked. As part of the regulator’s priorities for the coming year, it will benchmark and rate each operator on its delivery of passenger assistance to better target interventions.
More than 8,700 people participated in the Experiences of Passenger Assist survey, and while 94% of passengers were satisfied with the assistance they received, the service remains inconsistent with 11% reporting that they received none of the assistance that they booked, similar to the 12% reported last year.
Other key findings from the report:
- 88% were satisfied with the service from booking to receiving assistance in 2024-2025 compared to 87% in 2023-2024
- Four in five (82%) passengers who booked assistance felt they were met in an acceptable time frame, compared to 80% in 2023-2024
- The proportion of passengers who were not met at all stayed the same in both 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 (10%).
- The proportion of passengers who received all of the assistance that they booked (78%) remained comparable to 2023-2024 (76%).
Northern remains among the poorest performers for the reliability of assistance, however ORR has noted it is making good progress on the delivery of an improvement plan. The regulator added it will focus its attention to monitoring whether these improvements result in benefits for Northern’s passengers.
In its latest Annual Rail Consumer Report, out today, ORR set out its priorities for rail accessibility for the coming year, which includes its first report ranking each operator on how well it is delivering assistance, having today published its revised framework following a consultation.
Operators will be marked on reliability, passenger satisfaction and staff training. The poorest performing operators will also be assessed on their capability to improve, including considering how they monitor their delivery of assistance and how they identify risks that affect performance. The first report will be published this autumn.
The regulator also said it would continue to support operators looking to enhance how they communicate and record assistance requests; and provide an update on how it will take forward its proposal to revise its Accessible Travel Policy guidance so that redress claims are always considered based on the circumstances in each case.
ORR will also monitor Network Rail’s improvement plan to address the reliability issues with lifts at its stations. Recent annual data showed a 42% increase in the number of faults across the rail network that put lifts out of service for over one week.
And the regulator will continue to liaise with operators acting on recommendations for improving passenger information for planned rail replacement services. In a letter to industry this month, the regulator said further progress has been made, with nine operators providing better accessibility information about their replacement services on their websites.
Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform said:
“Ensuring that disabled passengers consistently receive the support they need to travel by train requires clear focus, collaboration and a commitment to continuous improvement. Our latest survey shows that overall passenger satisfaction has plateaued, and we know that, in some instances, assistance failures can leave passengers feeling powerless and frustrated.
"This new rating system will help us target our efforts and use resources effectively, focusing on working with those operators where improvement is most needed to deliver better outcomes for passengers."
Notes to editors
- Annual Rail Consumer Report
- Experiences of Passenger Assist 2024-25
- Benchmarking operators’ performance in rail passenger assistance - revised framework and summary of consultation responses
- The Annual Rail Consumer report looks at ORR’s duties relating to ticket retailing and passenger rights; passenger information; accessible travel, complaints and compensation and The Rail Ombudsman. It also notes the review of train operators’ revenue protection practices, commissioned by the Department for Transport and published in June, and sets out ORR’s priorities for the year ahead
- Better rail customer service: ORR has a key role to improve the rail passenger experience in the consumer areas for which we have regulatory responsibility and take prompt and effective action to improve the service that passengers receive where it is required.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-report-shows-satisfaction-assisted-rail-travel-remains-unchanged-it-sets-out-new
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Rail regulator rejects West Coast Main Line applications due to insufficient capacity03/07/2025 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has rejected applications from three companies seeking track access contracts with Network Rail to run services on the West Coast Main Line (WCML).
Together we Engineer: Celebrating International Women in Engineering Day 2025 Part 227/06/2025 15:15:15
International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) this year celebrates 'Together we Engineer' and the power of collaboration and diverse perspectives in tackling engineering challenges.
At your disposal: an interactive look at ORR’s land disposal decisions23/06/2025 15:15:15
A little known but vital role that ORR carries out is overseeing Network Rail’s sale of land it owns.
ORR review reveals urgent need for reform in rail fare enforcement06/06/2025 12:15:00
The rail regulator (the Office of Rail and Road) is recommending improvements to how the rail industry handles revenue protection, making it more consistent, fairer and effective after concerns were raised about how rules are enforced.
More cross-channel rail services coming down the track06/06/2025 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has written to Eurostar and new applicants seeking to run cross-channel rail services, to set out next steps for assigning access to Temple Mills International depot (TMI). Access to TMI is considered crucial to providing services from the UK to the continent.
Rail regulator calls for better use of data insights and streamlined communications to improve passenger assistance16/05/2025 10:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road has published its study into how train operators at busy rail stations communicate and record requests by passengers for assistance. The study found that a dedicated staff app has proven beneficial, but there is much more scope to use data and the technology to make further improvements for passengers.
Rail regulator proposes to change redress policies when booked assistance fails disabled passengers05/05/2025 10:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road says redress claims for failed rail passenger booked assistance should always be assessed on a case-by-case basis, rather than based on ticket price, in a letter sent to the rail industry which seeks views on the proposal.
Protecting passengers stranded on trains25/04/2025 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Nick Layt, Senior Manager, Consumer Policy & Compliance, 24 April 2025.
Rail regulator says some capacity can be made available at Eurostar depot01/04/2025 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) says Eurostar’s London depot would be able if required to accommodate additional trains, following its receipt of an independent report it commissioned to investigate the matter.