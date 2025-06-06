ORR review reveals urgent need for reform in rail fare enforcement

The rail regulator (the Office of Rail and Road) is recommending improvements to how the rail industry handles revenue protection, making it more consistent, fairer and effective after concerns were raised about how rules are enforced.

The in-depth review, commissioned by government, reveals the current system needs to work better for passengers, train operators and taxpayers alike.

ORR found:

significant inconsistency in approaches to revenue protection across the network, leading to very different outcomes for passengers

clear areas where better information would help passengers buy the right ticket, and where they need to understand their rights; plus what options they have if action is taken against them for suspected fare evasion

scope to improve fairness for passengers making honest mistakes, while helping the industry better address fare evasion, and deal with those who attempt to defraud the railway

Fare evasion is a crime and costs Britain’s railway hundreds of millions of pounds each year lost in revenue. But while train operators have stepped up revenue protection efforts in recent years, safeguards to ensure passengers are treated consistently and fairly when subject to enforcement action have not kept pace.

ORR’s comprehensive investigation looked at the root causes of what leads to passengers travelling without a valid ticket, and how industry responds to this.

The report identifies areas for improvement and makes targeted recommendations that will address these issues:

1. Make buying the right ticket simpler and easier

Give passengers clearer information about conditions or restrictions when they are buying a ticket, for example, permitted routes, time restrictions or the use of railcards. This will help reduce confusion and unintentional mistakes.

2. Strengthen consistency in how passengers are treated when ticket issues arise

Passengers should be treated fairly and consistently when they are found without a valid ticket, with industry focusing on targeting intentional fare evasion, as opposed to genuine mistakes, and responding proportionately.

3. Introduce greater consistency and fairness in the use of prosecutions

Establish a consistent test for prosecution across all operators, ensuring cases only proceed when clearly justified and in the public interest.

4. Make information on revenue protection easy to access and understand

Information should clearly set out passengers’ rights and how penalties, prosecutions, out-of-court settlements and appeals work

5. Greater coordination, oversight and transparency of revenue protection activity

Establish an appropriate forum or body tasked with identifying and promoting best practice across all aspects of revenue protection policy and enforcement

The Transport Secretary and Department for Transport will now consider the recommendations and how, and to what extent, these should be implemented. ORR will provide further support as required.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said:

"Effective revenue protection is essential for a sustainable railway, but it must be fair and proportionate for passengers. Our recommendations aim to protect both industry revenue and support passenger confidence. "Our evidence shows a system that has evolved over time where the legal framework and enforcement processes are increasingly complex and appear weighted towards industry, leaving some passengers who make innocent errors vulnerable to disproportionate outcomes. But meanwhile, fare evasion remains a significant problem, and rigorous action should be taken against those who intentionally seek to defraud the railway."

Rail Revenue Protection Review – report On 13 November 2024, the Secretary of State for Transport asked ORR to carry out an independent review of train operators’ revenue protection practices. ORR looked into two main areas: operators’ and retailers’ consumer practices, such as how they are communicating ticket conditions; and operators’ revenue protection enforcement and broader consumer practices in this area, including the use of prosecutions.

