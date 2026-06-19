ORR says more journeys on Great Britain’s rail network than ever before

Passenger journeys on Great Britain’s rail network have reached record levels, annual data released by ORR shows

New services, especially on the Elizabeth line, and the way we buy tickets has influenced the increase in usage

Season ticket journeys continue to rise, but they were still well below pre-pandemic levels

The latest annual figure exceeds the previous high of 1.75 billion recorded in the year April 2018 to March 2019 and is also up 6% on the 1.73 billion journeys recorded last year.

New infrastructure, passengers returning to the rail network following the pandemic and the types of tickets we buy, have all influenced the official usage figures.

The Elizabeth line has continued to play a major role in the increase, with 257.4 million journeys between April 2025 and March 2026. Passenger journeys on the Elizabeth line increased substantially since the central section opened in 2022, with stations on the new section of the line amongst the busiest in Great Britain.

Season ticket journeys, often used by commuters, have continued to increase since the pandemic, with 234 million journeys made, a 4% increase on the previous year, although this is far short of the 588 million before the pandemic.

Off peak journeys have also risen in the latest year from 799 million to 844 million – a 6% increase. However, the total fare revenue of £12.32 billion still lags behind the pre-pandemic total of £13.39 billion.