ORR seeks views on new safeguards for fair rail ticket market under Great British Railways

GBR will operate most passenger rail services, set the customer offer for those services, and sell tickets across digital channels, at stations and on board its trains.

In the online ticket retail market, GBR will also manage the retail functions that other ticket retailers rely on to participate in the market, such as central industry IT systems, data processing and the issuing of third-party retailer licences.

ORR’s proposed Retail Code of Practice would require GBR to give all non-GBR online retailers fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory access to fares, products, systems and related services, without giving its own online ticket retail business an undue advantage.

The regulator’s proposed Retail Code of Practice also sets expectations for managing conflicts of interest, protecting commercially sensitive information and making market-wide decisions fairly and transparently.

GBR will be required to comply with the Retail Code via its licence, allowing ORR to monitor compliance and, where necessary, consider formal enforcement action. GBR will also be subject to competition law and need to act in a way which does not exclude competitors, distort the online retail market or abuse its position.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s Director of Strategy, Policy and Reform, said: