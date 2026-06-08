Office of Rail and Road
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ORR to lower rail fees for third parties and investors
The rail regulator will cut the cost of investing in Britain's railways by lowering the risk fees Network Rail charges to third parties and private investors, as part of wider work to support economic growth.
Network Rail charges fees to cover the risks it takes on when a third-party, including private investors, funds or delivers work on the rail network. The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) deep dive review found that there is scope to reduce fees to ensure the risk fee funds are set closer to the break-even level. ORR will work with Network Rail to make targeted adjustments.
The risk fee adjustments follow ORR’s review of the Rail Network Investment Framework (RNIF), carried out at the request of HM Treasury to encourage direct private investment in rail infrastructure. Fee reductions are part of a package of changes intended to make the framework clearer, fairer and more proportionate, while keeping the right protections in place for the railway and taxpayers.
ORR is working with Network Rail and will set out in detail how the fees will be adjusted in autumn 2026.
Graham Richards, Director, Planning and Performance, said:
“We recognise the importance of third party and private investment in the railway for growth and are proud of our regulatory work to facilitate it.
“Our recommendation to reduce risk fees for third parties and private investors is part of our wider work to make investing in Britain’s railway clearer, fairer and with proportionate rules to protect the industry and taxpayers”.
Notes to Editors
- The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is the independent economic and safety regulator for Britain’s railways and monitor of performance and efficiency for England’s strategic road network.
- Third-party investment plays an important role in supporting growth and development across Britain’s railway. Investors can include local authorities, developers, freight operators, ports, airports, train operators and other private sector organisations seeking to fund or deliver rail infrastructure enhancements.
- Projects facilitated through the RNIF can include station upgrades, regeneration developments, freight infrastructure, depots, accessibility schemes and wider connectivity improvements.
- Rail Network Investment Framework Deep Dive 2025.
- Letter to HM Treasury: RNIF deep dive phase 3 findings and next steps.
- Government Actuary’s Department executive summary: Actuarial review of Network Rail risk funds.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-lower-rail-fees-third-parties-and-investors
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