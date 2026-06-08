ORR to lower rail fees for third parties and investors

Network Rail charges fees to cover the risks it takes on when a third-party, including private investors, funds or delivers work on the rail network. The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) deep dive review found that there is scope to reduce fees to ensure the risk fee funds are set closer to the break-even level. ORR will work with Network Rail to make targeted adjustments.

The risk fee adjustments follow ORR’s review of the Rail Network Investment Framework (RNIF), carried out at the request of HM Treasury to encourage direct private investment in rail infrastructure. Fee reductions are part of a package of changes intended to make the framework clearer, fairer and more proportionate, while keeping the right protections in place for the railway and taxpayers.

ORR is working with Network Rail and will set out in detail how the fees will be adjusted in autumn 2026.

Graham Richards, Director, Planning and Performance, said: