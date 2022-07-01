Office of Rail and Road
ORR to provide clear guidance for investors in the rail industry
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has announced plans to modernise and simplify its Investment Framework.
The Investment Framework sets out legislation and processes for anyone wishing to invest in the rail industry, including the role of respective parties, and solutions for any issues that may arise.
At this stage ORR is not proposing any substantive changes to the policy. It is however welcoming comments on the clarity and comprehensiveness of the actual framework.
ORR wants to make sure the document is as simple as possible by providing clear guidance in a user friendly way for investors.
Webpages on third-party investment will be updated as part of this.
ORR encourages investment in the rail network by supporting the UK government’s and Network Rail’s ambitions to make it easier for a wider range of investors to promote and deliver projects.
The rail regulator’s role is to ensure there is a fair and reasonable balance of risk between investors and Network Rail.
ORR also responds to concerns raised by investors.
The closing date for responses to the consultation is 29th July 2022.
Notes to Editors:
- Investment Framework consultation
- Responses should be sent to Investmentframework@orr.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-provide-clear-guidance-investors-rail-industry
