Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR welcomes improvements in notifications of alterations to pre-booked trains but better explanation of passengers’ options needed
The Office of Rail and Road has written to train operators saying that ticket retailers need to build on the good progress of automatic notifications, by providing improved clarity for passengers regarding their rights when there are changes to booked trains. The regulator also advises operators to consider their ticket flexibility policies when trains are cancelled, as a way to give greater choice for passengers and ease congestion.
ORR is pleased that since it wrote to all operators in January 2023, the vast majority have implemented a new system, which enables notifications to be sent to ticket retailers (whether train companies, independent retailers, or travel management companies) when trains are changed or cancelled more than 48 hours before travel. Passengers who have booked online are then sent an email or text notifying them of any changes to their service.
However, ORR’s review of these notifications found they are often lacking information and clarity when explaining the full range of options available to affected passengers.
ORR expects all operators to review the content of their notifications to ensure that they are clear and provide useful information to passengers, including setting out their rights and options.
The regulator is also discussing this matter with independent retailers, who are responsible for contacting passengers who purchase tickets using their websites or apps.
ORR would also like operators to consider their policies on ticket flexibility where trains are cancelled, to give greater choice for passengers.
The regulator says it would like all ticket retailers to secure the right outcomes for customers and would expect any necessary changes - whether to the National Rail Conditions of Travel, retail systems or individual train operator policies - to be progressed at pace.
Stephanie Tobyn, director of strategy, policy and reform says:
“Retailers and operators have recognised the need for passengers to receive accurate and helpful advice if their booked journey is changed. While 1.8 million notifications have already been sent this year, it is important that the notifications are easy to understand and provide useful information to passengers, including setting out their rights and options clearly.
“There is also a need for operators to look into offering more ticket flexibility for affected passengers, no matter what sort of ticket they have. A passenger who books their ticket in advance of travel needs to be treated fairly, not just offered a refund if the industry then changes its timetable nearer the date of travel.
“We will continue to monitor how the industry reacts to these concerns.”
Notes to Editors
- Letter to train operating companies
- The Smarter Information, Smarter Journeys programme was established by the rail industry in response to a request from ORR that it develops a strategy for improving passenger information. As part of that programme a workstream developed personalised journey notifications. 1.8 million notifications had been sent by the end of May 2023.
- Transport for Wales plans to implement the system by September 2023 and ORR continues to work with c2c to ensure its notifications system meets the standard requirements.
- Passenger information licence conditions
- The National Rail conditions of travel (paragraph 30.1) makes provision for a fee-free refund from the retailer if the service is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Office of Rail and Road Chair Declan Collier reappointed for a second term23/08/2023 11:22:00
Declan Collier will continue to play a central role in tackling the challenges facing the rail and road sectors.
Regulator publishes new ROGS guidance for minor and heritage railways02/08/2023 11:15:00
ORR yesterday published guidance for minor and heritage railways to help them interpret and apply the specific requirements of Railways and Other Guided Transport Systems (Safety) Regulations 2006 (ROGS).
Rail regulator calls for rapid action by High Speed 1 to address missed targets01/08/2023 12:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of High Speed 1 (HS1) Ltd, the company managing and operating the high-speed rail link between London and the Channel Tunnel, shows HS1 has missed key performance targets.
TfL fined £10m and TOL fined £4m for Croydon tram crash failings27/07/2023 16:15:00
At the Central Criminal Court (the Old Bailey) in London, Transport for London (TfL) and Tram Operations Limited (TOL) have today been fined a total of £14m after pleading guilty to offences under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974, which followed an investigation and prosecution by industry regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).
ORR welcomes smart motorway technology improvements and will continue to scrutinise performance21/07/2023 16:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has written to National Highways today and welcomed improvements in the performance of its smart motorway Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) technology, following initial testing. However, ORR recognises that caution is required when interpreting the data.
Rail industry must focus on climate challenge and health of workers, says regulator21/07/2023 13:15:00
In its 2023 health and safety report, released recently, the Office of Rail and Road says Network Rail must ensure it delivers the changes needed to address the risks of climate change, and, along with the rest of the industry, continue to improve the management of the health of its workers.
National Highways has generally delivered well for road users but faces continuing challenges with its big projects20/07/2023 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in its annual assessment of National Highways, released recently (18 July 2023), says the company has delivered well against its financial and performance targets for 2022-23, but urges continued focus on efficiency and managing inflationary pressures on its enhancements in the coming year.
Regulator calls for Network Rail Scotland to improve train performance and deliver its planned renewal works17/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s annual assessment of Network Rail Scotland in 2022-2023 (Year 4 of Control Period 6) shows that, in what was a challenging year for the rail industry, Network Rail’s performance in Scotland was mixed.
Rail regulator calls on Network Rail to work with the industry to improve train performance14/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail shows train performance worsened during 2022-23, with 67.8% of trains arriving on time compared to 73.1% the previous year. Freight performance is now at its lowest level since the time series began in 2014.