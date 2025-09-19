Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR welcomes industry progress on improving cost effective rail safety decisions
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has welcomed the progress made by industry towards the recommendations it set out as part of joint work with the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) and Network Rail to improve health and safety decision making.
The regulator’s recommendations were designed to help the GB rail industry take a more evidence-based and consistent approach in weighing costs and benefits of safety decisions.
Since ORR published its recommendations in March 2025:
- Network Rail has rolled out internal guidance and a Cost Benefit Analysis (CBA) tool, with plans to ensure these are embedded and decision-makers apply them consistently;
- RSSB has updated its CBA guidance and tools, and created training materials on Taking Safe Decisions;
- ORR has refreshed its inspector training on risk assessment and CBA;
- ORR is further improving its CBA capability and is working with RSSB on ongoing internal training;
- ORR has provided its health and safety priorities to funders to support train operator business planning;
- Regular senior-level forums continue between ORR and Network Rail on current and emerging health and safety issues and investment planning, including ensuring emerging safety concerns are addressed proactively in future planning cycles.
In the coming months, ORR will monitor the uptake and use of the new training, tools and guidance, ahead of a final review by March 2026. ORR will also consider how the approach can add value beyond the mainline railway, including heritage and metro operations.
Will Godfrey, ORR's Director of Economics, Finance and Markets, said:
“Better safety decision making will improve both the safety of our railway and maintain good value for money. As the joint economic and safety regulator, we can play a key role by working across both aspects of regulation to ensure the right outcome.”
Richard Hines, HM chief inspector of railways and ORR's director of railway safety, said:
“We welcome the significant work that RSSB, Network Rail and others have undertaken so far in responding to our recommendations. The test for industry now moves towards how these actions are implemented and we will be monitoring progress in this area before a final review in the spring.”
Marcus Dacre, RSSB’s head of risk and safety intelligence, said:
“Our new Taking Safe Decisions e-learning modules, and resources to support safety-related cost benefit analysis have been well received, with over 250 participants from 50 organisations registering for the programme since its introduction. We are supporting our members to maximise the value of these resources, with several organisations incorporating the training into their learning platforms.”
Martin Frobisher, Network Rail's safety and engineering director, said:
"This important piece of work will help us to deliver affordable safety improvements to the railway. We have made good progress on these sensible recommendations and are already seeing positive results."
Notes to editors
- ORR published its industry-wide review and 10 recommendations on 17 March 2025 at Assessing the costs and benefits of health and safety interventions in rail | Office of Rail and Road
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-welcomes-industry-progress-improving-cost-effective-rail-safety-decisions
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
ORR authorises significant upgrades to Newquay station05/09/2025 10:10:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant upgrades to Newquay station in Cornwall. The station’s second platform has been reintroduced, and the project is part of a wider scheme to allow coast-to-coast services to operate, including the introduction of a new train passing loop at Goss Moor, and the upgrading or removal of level crossings along the line.
Scrutinising plans for the third Road Investment Strategy28/08/2025 13:15:00
ORR is undertaking an Efficiency Review of National Highways’ plans for the next five-year road period (2026 to 2031).
A decade working for better highways19/08/2025 13:15:00
Our deputy director for the strategic road network reflects on ORR's first decade working for better highways - and looks ahead to the upcoming road investment strategy.
ORR authorises Lea Green station08/08/2025 16:05:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has authorised significant upgrades to Lea Green station in St Helens, Merseyside. The station improvements include a new station building and multistorey car park, and are part of a larger project which includes improvement to local transport infrastructure.
Strong appetite to invest in rail but barriers hold back market07/08/2025 12:15:00
ORR review reveals strong appetite for rail infrastructure investment, with work now underway to remove barriers and streamline the investment process to support economic growth.
Regulator: Passenger train performance on the High Speed 1 network improves, but action needed on management of lifts and escalators01/08/2025 13:05:00
The high speed route from London to the Channel Tunnel, operated by London St. Pancras High Speed, saw significantly improved train performance in the latest reporting year alongside increases in traffic volumes, the Office of Rail and Road said recently (30 July) in its annual report on London St. Pancras High Speed.
ORR approves limited new passenger services on East Coast Main Line from December 202529/07/2025 16:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has approved some additional services from December 2025 for three open access operators, extending or adding to their existing services on the East Coast Main Line (ECML).
ORR: National Highways must lock in the good progress of last decade as it gears up to deliver next Road Period21/07/2025 13:15:00
National Highways has delivered significant improvements for road users in the second road period (RP2 2020 - 2025), says the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), but the company must learn lessons from missed commitments to deliver better performance in the next Road Period.