ORR welcomes industry progress on improving cost effective rail safety decisions

The regulator’s recommendations were designed to help the GB rail industry take a more evidence-based and consistent approach in weighing costs and benefits of safety decisions.

Since ORR published its recommendations in March 2025:

Network Rail has rolled out internal guidance and a Cost Benefit Analysis (CBA) tool, with plans to ensure these are embedded and decision-makers apply them consistently;

RSSB has updated its CBA guidance and tools, and created training materials on Taking Safe Decisions;

ORR has refreshed its inspector training on risk assessment and CBA;

ORR is further improving its CBA capability and is working with RSSB on ongoing internal training;

ORR has provided its health and safety priorities to funders to support train operator business planning;

Regular senior-level forums continue between ORR and Network Rail on current and emerging health and safety issues and investment planning, including ensuring emerging safety concerns are addressed proactively in future planning cycles.

In the coming months, ORR will monitor the uptake and use of the new training, tools and guidance, ahead of a final review by March 2026. ORR will also consider how the approach can add value beyond the mainline railway, including heritage and metro operations.

Will Godfrey, ORR's Director of Economics, Finance and Markets, said: