Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR welcomes smart motorway technology improvements and will continue to scrutinise performance
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has written to National Highways today and welcomed improvements in the performance of its smart motorway Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) technology, following initial testing. However, ORR recognises that caution is required when interpreting the data.
In December 2022, ORR reported that the SVD system on all lane running (ALR) sections of smart motorway was not meeting performance expectations. In response to the ORR’s concerns, National Highways implemented a software fix which it then tested on three ALR smart motorway schemes.
The initial round of testing from these ALR sites showed:
Detection rate for stopped vehicles (target: 80%)
- Detection rates ranged from 91% to 97%.
False detection rate (target: <15%)
- The false detection rates ranged from 1% to 10%.
Average time to detect (target: 20 seconds)
- The average time to detect ranged from 5.8 to 9.7 seconds.
In the letter to National Highways, ORR said it had noted that data from the three test sites show the company is meeting the performance levels that it originally specified and also noted that the roll-out of the upgrade to other ALR sites was completed by 14 June 2023.
The letter added that caution is required when interpreting data from the results because the company has made improvements to the methodology used to calculate SVD performance that affect comparisons with the results ORR reported in December 2022, and the data covers only three sites.
ORR says, as a result, it will continue to monitor the performance of SVD and will take action to require further rapid improvements from National Highways if it is not satisfied that performance targets continue to be met.
John Larkinson, ORR chief executive, said:
“We welcome the latest data that shows National Highways has responded well to our challenge to improve the performance of Stopped Vehicle Detection technology on All Lane Running (ALR) sections of smart motorways.
“It is important that this technology meets the high standards expected of it by road users. We will continue monitor the data until we are satisfied that these levels of performance are being achieved across all sections of ALR smart motorways.”
Notes to editors
- Letter to National Highways
- National Highways is the Government-owned company responsible for the strategic road network – the motorways and major A-roads in England.
- ORR is responsible for holding National Highways to account for delivering the UK government’s priorities for the strategic road network. Its role has expanded to include monitoring National Highways’ delivery of the Smart Motorway Action Plan.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-welcomes-smart-motorway-technology-improvements-and-will-continue-scrutinise
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Rail industry must focus on climate challenge and health of workers, says regulator21/07/2023 13:15:00
In its 2023 health and safety report, released recently, the Office of Rail and Road says Network Rail must ensure it delivers the changes needed to address the risks of climate change, and, along with the rest of the industry, continue to improve the management of the health of its workers.
National Highways has generally delivered well for road users but faces continuing challenges with its big projects20/07/2023 13:15:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) in its annual assessment of National Highways, released recently (18 July 2023), says the company has delivered well against its financial and performance targets for 2022-23, but urges continued focus on efficiency and managing inflationary pressures on its enhancements in the coming year.
Regulator calls for Network Rail Scotland to improve train performance and deliver its planned renewal works17/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s annual assessment of Network Rail Scotland in 2022-2023 (Year 4 of Control Period 6) shows that, in what was a challenging year for the rail industry, Network Rail’s performance in Scotland was mixed.
Rail regulator calls on Network Rail to work with the industry to improve train performance14/07/2023 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) annual assessment of Network Rail shows train performance worsened during 2022-23, with 67.8% of trains arriving on time compared to 73.1% the previous year. Freight performance is now at its lowest level since the time series began in 2014.
Rail regulator review shows improvements to delay compensation claim process, but improved messaging required on how and when to claim30/06/2023 09:20:00
ORR’s first review of train companies’ handling of delay compensation shows that since the regulator’s Delay Compensation Code of Practice launched in April 2022, there has been improvement by most train companies in simplifying the process, but some train companies must do more to raise awareness of how and when to claim compensation.
Regulator’s review of rail strategies highlights need to build on good industry collaboration26/06/2023 15:25:00
Rail industry reliability plans show good understanding of the network’s problems and commitments to improve, but there is scope for better sharing of best practice according to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) recommendations from its review.
Regulator’s review of rail strategies highlights need to build on good industry collaboration26/06/2023 11:10:00
Rail industry reliability plans show good understanding of the network’s problems and commitments to improve, but there is scope for better sharing of best practice according to the Office of Rail and Road’s (ORR) recommendations from its review.
ORR welcomes progress by industry in training staff to support disabled passengers09/06/2023 09:15:00
In a letter to industry, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has praised train operators and Network Rail for their disability awareness refresher training.