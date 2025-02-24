Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
'ORR workshops help heritage sector strengthen management of health and safety issues'
Blog posted by: Simon Barber, HM Principal Inspector of Railways, Heritage Team, 18 February 2025.
Did you know there are over 200 heritage and minor railways and tramways in Great Britain? We are the health and safety enforcing authority for the majority of these operators.
Our role involves investigating significant safety incidents, and also undertaking proactive activities such as inspection visits to operators. With a large number of operators spread out across the country this can be a challenge.
There is a vibrant and knowledgeable heritage sector and part of our role is to ensure they're clear on health and safety expectations, so to engage with operators on these matters we have collaborated with the Heritage Railway Association to deliver a series of workshops across different regions in 2025, starting in Sussex and finishing up in Glasgow.
These workshops have covered key topics such as competence management, occupational health, level crossings, safety culture and on-track plant, and have provided a great opportunity for our inspectors to engage with railways and tramways on issues that are important to them.
They have also enabled us to communicate our expectations. The workshops also provided a chance to discuss the approaches taken by other railways and tramways and to share good practices.
Running these workshops meant we interacted with more railways and tramways, encouraging greater collaboration and sharing of information within the sector, and ultimately helping the sector strengthen its management of health and safety issues.
It was a pleasure meeting so many people committed to improving health and safety in the the heritage sector.
Related links
More about how ORR regulates minor and heritage railways
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orr-workshops-help-heritage-sector-strengthen-management-health-and-safety-issues
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Last call! Penalised for having the wrong ticket? Tell us about it28/01/2025 10:15:00
Our survey, which asks passengers to share their experiences of receiving a train fare penalty or having been prosecuted, closes on 31 January.
Rail Regulator orders HS1 Ltd to further lower charges for train operators06/01/2025 13:20:00
The Office of Rail and Road announced today that it is directing HS1 Ltd to lower its charges for passenger and freight train operating companies to use the high speed rail line from London to the Channel Tunnel, from April 2025.
Rail regulator calls for better information on board rail replacement bus services entering disrupted festive period19/12/2024 13:05:00
The Office of Rail and Road believes good progress has been made over the past year in the quality of information provided about planned rail replacement bus services, but concerns remain with the passenger experience during the actual journey.
Have you experience of a train fare penalty or prosecution? The rail regulator wants to hear from you17/12/2024 15:15:15
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is asking passengers to complete a short questionnaire to share their experiences of being penalised for travelling by train, either for travelling without a ticket at all or without a valid ticket.
Regulator accepts Northern’s new plan to improve passenger assistance09/12/2024 11:10:00
Following ORR calling out its poor performance on reliability of its assistance to disabled passengers, train operator Northern has now provided the rail regulator with an acceptable action plan that sets out how they will improve passenger assistance.
ORR’s contribution to climate resilience on the rail and strategic road networks02/12/2024 15:25:00
Climate change presents significant risks and impacts for the bodies we regulate.
Train fare revenue rising slower than passenger journeys29/11/2024 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has published its Rail Industry Finance statistics for April 2023 to March 2024.
Elizabeth line dominates Great Britain’s top 10 stations22/11/2024 09:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has confirmed that London Liverpool Street station has retained its title as Great Britain’s most used railway station in 2023-24, gaining more than 14 million entries and exits since the previous year. Denton railway station in Greater Manchester becomes the least used station in Great Britain, at 54 entries and exits.
Regulator approves new Go-op train service between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare18/11/2024 11:05:00
The rail regulator has given the go ahead for new train services between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare from the end of 2025. The regulator has also set conditions on its approval to ensure the new, co-operatively owned operator has sufficient finance and rolling stock in place in good time.