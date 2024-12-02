Office of Rail and Road
|Printable version
ORR’s contribution to climate resilience on the rail and strategic road networks
Climate change presents significant risks and impacts for the bodies we regulate. To ensure safe and reliable services on England’s strategic road network and Great Britain’s railways, organisations must continue to adapt to these evolving challenges.
We recently (29 November 2024) published our Adaptation Reporting Power report as part of the fourth round of reporting (ARP4), aligning with the UK Climate Change Risk Assessment cycle and the five-yearly National Adaptation Programme. The Adaptation Reporting Power was established under the Climate Change Act 2008. It enables the UK Government to request reports from organisations to support understanding of infrastructure-related climate risks and progress in adapting to manage and mitigate them.
Our report provides a high-level overview of the climate change risks, impacts and barriers facing the main industry bodies we regulate, like Network Rail, National Highways, and High Speed 1 (HS1).It also looks at railway passenger and freight operating companies to understand what they are doing on climate change adaptation in line with their statutory duties.
Key highlights
As part of this work, we monitor safety and operational performance, as well as the strategies and actions that our regulated bodies take on climate adaptation. We also hold them to account, within our legislative powers, for the effective management of climate change adaptation.
For Network Rail, our work includes reviewing its plans and funding around weather resilience, holding it to account for the continued improvement of its regional Weather Resilience Climate Change Adaptation (WRCCA) plans, monitoring delivery of recommendations following the derailment of a train at Carmont in Aberdeenshire and undertaking proactive on-site safety inspections on priority topics such as extreme weather management.
For National Highways, we are advising government on the next road investment strategy (RIS), obtaining assurances that plans are in place for assets prone to adverse and extreme weather and ensuring that the company is delivering related performance commitments in areas such as drainage.
Learn more
If you want to learn more about our work in this area, read our report.
Downloads
Climate change adaptation at the Office of Rail and Road (pdf 482.49 KB)
Related links
Environment and sustainable development
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/orrs-contribution-climate-resilience-rail-and-strategic-road-networks
Latest News from
Office of Rail and Road
Train fare revenue rising slower than passenger journeys29/11/2024 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has published its Rail Industry Finance statistics for April 2023 to March 2024.
Elizabeth line dominates Great Britain’s top 10 stations22/11/2024 09:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road has confirmed that London Liverpool Street station has retained its title as Great Britain’s most used railway station in 2023-24, gaining more than 14 million entries and exits since the previous year. Denton railway station in Greater Manchester becomes the least used station in Great Britain, at 54 entries and exits.
Regulator approves new Go-op train service between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare18/11/2024 11:05:00
The rail regulator has given the go ahead for new train services between Swindon, Taunton and Weston-super-Mare from the end of 2025. The regulator has also set conditions on its approval to ensure the new, co-operatively owned operator has sufficient finance and rolling stock in place in good time.
Passengers cannot consistently rely on help points at stations, says rail regulator08/11/2024 10:25:00
Operators need to make improvements to their management of passenger help points at stations, says the rail regulator, after a report highlights poor reliability and monitoring of service quality, particularly for stations in England.
Regulator calls on Network Rail to improve performance for passengers across Eastern region28/10/2024 10:25:00
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) is calling on Network Rail to work with the industry as a whole to improve train punctuality and reliability for passengers and freight across its Eastern region.
Passenger rolling stock: why has average age decreased?14/10/2024 10:15:00
We explain what factors influence changes in the average age of rolling stock.
Ladbroke Grove - 25 years on: 'A critical seven-year period in my career'04/10/2024 15:15:15
In the second of our blogs remembering the Ladbroke Grove rail tragedy on 5 October 1999, Ian Maxwell, Head of Train Control Systems at ORR, explains his role in helping revise the signal-sighting standard.
Ladbroke Grove - 25 years on: 'This was an era-defining event'04/10/2024 12:25:15
On the morning of 5 October 1999, two commuter trains collided at Ladbroke Grove Junction in London resulting in 31 fatalities and more than 400 injured. It was one of the worst rail accidents in the UK.
Getting value for money on the £67bn spent on Britain’s railway infrastructure03/10/2024 13:15:00
In the five years between April 2019 to 31 March 2024, Control Period 6, Network Rail spent £67.4 billion (2023-24 prices), to operate, maintain, renew and enhance the national rail infrastructure in Great Britain.