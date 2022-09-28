ORR’s first Internship programme helps students develop professional and industry skills

New initiative sees students gain experience in areas such as engineering and diversity and inclusion.

This summer ORR welcomed four interns to our first Internship programme.

A new scheme designed for students either in or entering their final year of study. With the aim of giving meaningful and valuable work experience to those taking part. Helping develop their professional skills and industry knowledge.

Abdulrahman, Maddie, Aiysha and Matias undertook a bespoke eight-week programme related to their degrees or professional interests. These ranged from engineering to diversity and inclusion.

As well as being beneficial to the individuals, the internship has also been invaluable to ORR, with each intern bringing enthusiasm and new ways of working and thinking to the organisation.

We’re delighted the first ORR Internship programme has been such a great success. In a short timeframe, we’ve had some incredibly talented and driven individuals develop their own skills, but also leave a lasting mark on the organisation – both in terms of their work and showing us just what those on an Internship can be capable of.

Click here for the full press release