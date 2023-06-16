OS and Ramblers UK join forces

The partnership hopes to capitalise on the latest data revealed by OS, which showed that between April 2022 and March 2023, people were walking over a third of the distance further compared to the previous 12 months. As people increasingly seek solace and adventure in the great outdoors, OS and Ramblers UK want to work together to provide guidance, support and inspiration for those looking to explore rural landscapes, look after their physical and mental well-being, and reconnect with nature.

The data from OS Maps App highlighted a significant change in British walking trends over the past year, with people returning to explore rural, such as National Parks and Areas of Outstanding National Beauty (AONB) in greater numbers compared to urban routes, effectively reversing the trend observed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nick Giles, MD for OS Leisure, said: “We are thrilled to work closely with the Ramblers UK to encourage more people to experience our wonderful countryside first hand, and inspire a healthier and more active nation.

“Our latest route data tells us people are walking further than before. Not only does this demonstrate the growing popularity of walking, it also highlights the positive impact that it is having on walker’s physical and mental well-being.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic we saw an increase in people using OS Maps to discover new walks and places to visit in their neighbourhoods. It’s great to see more people starting to use their new found love of the outdoors and begin to venture further and explore the many wonders of Great Britain. We are seeing our walking route data show the similar hotspots to the pre pandemic locations with National Parks topping the list.”

He added: “We are committed to working alongside the Ramblers UK to empower more and more walkers to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Ross Maloney, CEO of Ramblers UK said: “The Ramblers and OS share a passion for helping people enjoy the outdoors, and together we recognise the incredible value of Britain’s paths, tracks and trails. Our new partnership will champion walking and help more people from all backgrounds access the outdoors, enjoy it safely and see the many benefits of making walking part of everyday life.”

Top 10 walks:

OS also published the top 10 most popular walks followed by the public in OS Maps App over the last year. The nation’s 10 favourite walks were calculated by OS through data collected from the app:

1. The Yorkshire Three Peaks, North Yorkshire

Start: Horton-in-Ribblesdale car park

Distance: 38.5km

Time: 12hr 10mins

Difficulty: Moderate/Hard

Map: OS Explorer OL2

2. Bottom Wood Route, Chiltern Hill, Oxfordshire

Start: Dashwood Arms car park

Distance: 8.25km

Time: 2hr 20 mins

Difficulty: Easy

Map: OS Explorer 172

3. Grasmere to the Langdale Pikes, Lake District National Park, Cumbria

Start: Broadgate, Grasmere

Distance: 18.5km

Time: 6hr

Difficulty: Moderate

Map: OS Explorer OL7

4. Cloceanog Forest, Ruthin, Wales

Start: Bod Petyral Picnic Site, Cloceanog Forest

Distance: 11.8km

Time: 3hr 30 mins

Difficulty: Moderate

Map: OS Explorer 264

5. Wanderlust Way, near Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Start: Bradley Woods car park

Distance: 33km

Time: 8hr 47mins

Difficulty: Easy

Map: OS Explorer 284

6. The Great Ridge, Castleton, Derbyshire

Start: Back Street, Castleton

Distance: 10.1km

Time: 3hr 14mins

Difficulty: Moderate

Map: OS Explorer OL1

7. Surrey Three Peaks Challenge, (Box Hill, Holmbury Hill, Leith Hill), Surrey

Start: Old London Road car park, near Mickleham

Distance: 34km

Time: 10hrs

Difficulty: Easy

Map: OS Explorer 146

8. Goodrich Castle, Herefordshire

Start: Goodrich Castle Car Park

Distance: 13.5kms

Time: 3hr 30mins

Difficulty: Easy/Moderate

Map: OS Explorer OL14

9. Carpenters Arms Walk, Tonbridge, Kent

Start: Carpenters Arms, Parkers Green

Distance: 9.2kms

Time: 2hr 20mins

Difficulty: Easy

Map: OS Explorer 147

10. Redbrook, Monmouthshire/Gloucestershire

Start: Tinmans Green, Redbrook

Distance: 11km

Time: 3hr 37mins

Difficulty: Moderate

Map: OS Explorer OL14