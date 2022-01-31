OS joins UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems Industry Association

Ordnance Survey (OS) has become a corporate member of the UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems Industry Association (ITS (UK).

ITS (UK) is a not-for-profit public/private sector association that works to promote the advantages of intelligent transport systems like economic efficiency, transport safety and environmental benefits. There are over 150 members including Government departments, local authorities, manufacturing and service companies and academic and research institutions.

Becoming a member of ITS (UK) builds on OS's ongoing work in supporting customers in the transport and future mobility industries. Accurate location data has become a crucial asset for these sectors and supports many areas of transport, from planning road networks and routing, to emerging areas of connected autonomous vehicles (CAV), as well as supporting the roll out of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructures.

Through the membership OS aims to support the sector create and implement innovative multi-modal transport and traffic management services which will enable safer, more coordinated and smarter transport networks.

OS will facilitate this by providing authoritative geospatial data, that demonstrates the best and most up to date illustration of the road networks in Great Britain, as well as insights and digital solutions that utilise OS’s deep knowhow and capability in critical location data driven systems.

Ash Wheeler, Propositions and Markets Director at Ordnance Survey, said:

“We are delighted to have become a member of ITS (UK) and embark on a strategic relationship that will lead to a better, and more connected transport network. “Not only does our mapping and geospatial data underpin today’s transport requirements, but it is also being used to develop sustainable alternatives including EV and CAV solutions. “Our geospatial data and extensive experience of supporting the operation of national infrastructure systems can help to shape the future of transport, and we are looking forward to working with our partners to create a more sustainable and smarter transport network.”

Ryan Hood, ITS (UK) Chair and Head of Digitisation of Transport at TRL, said:

“As the Geospatial Commission recently outlined in the ‘Positioning the UK in the fast lane’ report, location data underpins many of the services we take for granted in transport, and will be fundamental to many more – from planning new cycling and EV charging infrastructure, to traffic system optimisation and intelligent routing, through to the provision of high-definition mapping data to support increasingly connected and automated vehicles. “It is why I think the work that OS is undertaking is so crucial to us achieving better transport through technology, and why I am really pleased to welcome OS into the ITS UK community.”

