OS Maps helping Tour of Britain fans get the most out of each race day

Spectators will get their hands on a special memento when attending Britain’s biggest cycle race this year.

OS Maps – part of Great Britain’s national mapping service Ordnance Survey, has been appointed as Official Digital Mapping Partner to the Lloyds Tour of Britain, the UK’s biggest free-to-spectate sporting event.

As part of the partnership, OS Maps will be teaming up with the Lloyds Tour of Britain to provide spectator maps for the race. The maps showcase all the important race details for fans, along with suggested spectator orientated points of interest, and links to recommended routes to make the most of their day spectating.

OS Maps has created spectator maps for Tour of Britain.

Additionally, every stage winner at the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women in June and Lloyds Tour of Britain Men in September will receive a framed presentation map of that stage route during the podium ceremony.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is now underway with OS Maps the official partner to the four-day race, which forms part of the annual UCI Women’s WorldTour calendar of the biggest races around the world.

Following the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, which culminates in Glasgow on Sunday 8 June, the partnership will continue through the six days of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men, from 2 to 7 September.

OS Maps' Managing Director, Nick Giles OBE, recently said:

"We’ve designed these maps so spectators can use them to make the most of the day and explore the area every stage route takes. We want Tour of Britain fans to get outdoors and enjoy each day in a safe and accessible way – and these maps do exactly that. "

Glasgow is one of the stages that have been mapped by OS Maps.

Darren Henry, Chief Commercial Officer, British Cycling, recently said:

"We are delighted to welcome another prestigious and well recognised brand such as OS Maps to the Lloyds Tour of Britain family as we build up to this year’s first event. We look forward to working with the team at OS Maps through the partnership to deepen our engagement with fans coming to the races, and provide them with more information about the stage routes, the ways that they can make the most of their day spectating, and suggested rides in and around our venues. "

More detail on the routes of all four stages of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, more information about the race, host venues, and participating teams can be discovered on the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women website.

The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women got underway in the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire on Thursday 5 June, with a stage between Dalby Forest and Redcar across the North York Moors National Park, before the second stage from Hartlepool ends with an uphill finish at Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

The race concludes with a pair of stages in Scotland, the first in the Scottish Borders, starting and finishing in Kelso, before the final stage in Glasgow on Sunday 8 June.

Following the final leg, fans and cyclists of all ages and abilities will have the chance to take part in the free Lloyds Tour of Britain Family Cycling Festival, building on Glasgow’s cycling legacy, and providing a unique chance to ride on the same closed road, traffic free, circuit as the world’s best. Information on the Lloyds Tour of Britain Family Cycling Festival is also available on the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women website.

The Tour of Britain Women event is in June and the men set off in September.