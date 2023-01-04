Ordnance Survey - English
OS Maps named Walkers’ App of the Year sixth time in a row
Ordnance Survey’s OS Maps App claimed the prestigious industry title at The Great Outdoors Readers Awards 2022.
The navigation app secured an incredible 45 per cent of the public vote to win the prize, which is run by The Great Outdoors Magazine, for the sixth year running.
The app received high praise from many readers, with one reader describing the app plainly: “OS do it right.”
OS Managing Director for Leisure, Nick Giles, said: “We are delighted to have yet again won The Great Outdoors’ prestigious Walkers’ app of the year award. We are always extremely proud of awards that are nominated and voted on by our customers. We are continually focussed on driving product improvements with OS Maps so this award is a great endorsement of this continued effort."
Nick added: "Of course, we could not have achieved this without the dedication of our fantastic team and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of them for their phenomenal work. Thank you to everyone who voted for us but the most important thing is that everyone continues to get outside safely to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.”
A full breakdown of all award winners at the TGO Readers Awards 2022 is available here.
To discover more about the OS Maps app, visit the OS Shop.
