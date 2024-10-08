OS named future operator of National Underground Asset Register

Geospatial Commission appoint Ordnance Survey to operate the National Underground Asset Register, with the service transitioning to public beta in spring 2025.

Ordnance Survey appointed future operator of NUAR

NUAR to be incorporated into the National Mapping Service’s public task and run on a cost recovery basis

Move to public beta service in spring 2025 will allow eligible organisations to roll NUAR out across their workforces

The public are set to benefit from reduced disruptions to essential public services as the Ordnance Survey (OS) is today (8 October) announced as the future operator of the National Underground Asset Register (NUAR).

NUAR is improving the efficiency and safety of the way we install, maintain, operate and repair our buried infrastructure by providing secure access to data about the water, gas, electricity and telecommunications pipes and cables beneath our feet.

Currently workers must contact multiple organisations and wait on average over six days just to get the information they need. With NUAR, they can get that information instantly, any time of the day, any day of the year. This means planners and excavators get access to the data they need, when they need it, to carry out their work effectively and safely. NUAR also includes features to keep data secure and improve its quality over time.

This will lead to economic growth of at least £400 million per annum through increased efficiency of data sharing and excavations, fewer accidental strikes on underground pipes and cables, and reduced disruptions for the public and businesses. It will also contribute to the building of the infrastructure needed across the country, such as new roads, rail and houses.

Baroness Jones of Whitchurch, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said:

We are committed to unlocking the power of data to reduce disruptions to the public and help deliver economic growth across the UK. From spring, NUAR will minimise the chance of accidental damage to the pipes and cables beneath our feet, protecting the supply of gas, water and electricity to our homes and businesses. By harnessing the Ordnance Survey’s centuries of expertise in managing critical national geographic data, we will ensure this service can deliver for the public and industry from Newcastle to Newport and Brighton to Belfast.

The Geospatial Commission will retain long-term policy and performance oversight of the service. The OS Board has agreed to operate NUAR as part of its public task and on a cost recovery basis. In the upcoming months, the services will begin transitioning from AtkinsRéalis, who collaborated with the Geospatial Commission to develop the award-winning NUAR minimum viable product, to OS.

Plans are in place for NUAR to evolve from its current status as a minimum viable product, where use is constrained to testing and feedback, into a public beta service by spring. From that point NUAR will be able to be used in real-life situations by any eligible asset owners, their contractors and accredited surveyors to help ensure safe digging and excavation.

Nick Bolton, Chief Executive Officer, Ordnance Survey said:

We are excited to apply our expertise in mapping Great Britain above ground, to the infrastructure below it. This innovative digital map shows how collaboration, between private sector and government, can bring huge economic benefit to the nation. Being trusted to operate a critical national asset, such as NUAR, is recognition of our enduring capabilities and we are delighted to be responsible for running this service.

Heidi Mottram, Chief Executive Officer, Northumbrian Water Group said:

Ever since we collaborated with Ordnance Survey and others to design and produce the forerunner of NUAR at Northumbrian Water Group’s Innovation Festival in 2018, we have always felt this system, which benefits utilities and customers alike, should be hosted and managed not-for-profit in the public sector. Our planning and operation teams have fully embraced NUAR and this move to our national mapping agency is welcomed.

Ashley Behan, Street Works and Permitting Manager, Lincolnshire County Council said:

As one of the first Highway Authority users of the NUAR platform, we are pleased to see public authority management of NUAR come to fruition, with its transfer to Ordnance Survey. As the National Mapping Service for Great Britain and one of the developers of NUAR, Ordnance Survey has a unique insight into mapping systems and how the platform works, and we are looking forward to seeing how it develops under their stewardship. The centralisation and consistency of asset information NUAR provides is invaluable and will be key to the sector moving forward, safeguarding the country’s vital underground networks in a more structured way.

Tom Duncan, Head of Design and Records, GTC said:

As an active user and supporter of the NUAR platform, I am pleased to see it transition to Ordnance Survey as its permanent home. This move should enhance the management of data relating to underground assets and improve collaboration across sectors, ultimately contributing to safer and more efficient infrastructure planning.

Dr Lawrence J Smith, Technical Information Manager, Thames Water said:

We are delighted to hear that Ordnance Survey has been selected as the public authority to lead the next phase of NUAR’s evolution. Having collaborated closely with Ordnance Survey for several decades, we have confidence in their capabilities and in their ability to undertake this role. The NUAR application is becoming an increasingly vital asset in ensuring the safety of both our workforce and customers. At Thames Water, we fully support this announcement.

Background

NUAR is an emerging digital service, which provides instant access to a map of underground assets (i.e. pipes and cables) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland already benefits from a system of this kind, known as the Scottish Community Apparatus Data Vault (or Vault for short), and the Geospatial Commission has worked closely with colleagues in the Scottish Government on this development.

OS is Great Britain’s National Mapping Service and has been mapping the surface of Great Britain since 1791. As part of its public task, it manages, maintains and provides access to the National Geographic Database, which contains over 500 million features and is updated over 20,000 times a day. OS data and services underpin critical activities across the country, such as getting ambulances to patients quickly, registering to vote and the provision of energy, water and broadband.

NUAR has recently won the ‘Digital Innovation in Productivity’ category at the Digital Construction Awards, and been shortlisted for the following awards: