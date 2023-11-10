The bestselling puzzle series returns for a fifth instalment with 300-puzzle journey through British history.

Puzzle lovers are being invited to lose themselves on an adventure through Great British history with the OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks.

The puzzle book is an all-new collection of 300 puzzles to test the whole family from the best-selling Ordnance Survey Puzzle series.

OS Puzzlebook Legends and Landmarks

Readers are asked to track down hidden treasures, decipher geographical details and pit their wits against puzzles ranging from easy to brutally difficult.

‘Legends and Landmarks’ is a celebration of the people of Great Britain who accomplished extraordinary things and shaped the cultural fabric of the nation.

Some of these individuals are world-famous and most are well-known, but there are a few in the book many may never have heard of – but their personal narratives are fascinating and have been brought to readers’ attention as a result.

The puzzles to solve are a mix of word puzzles, search-and-find clues, general knowledge questions, and navigation trails to follow. The conundrums are designed test the skills of map readers at every level. Readers will also find snippets of information, places of interest, and ideas for future outings and real-life adventures of their own.

OS Managing Director for Leisure, Nick Giles, yesterday said:

“We have picked a selection of legends from across Great Britain and explored the places that moulded them. It was very hard to pick – there are so many inspiring people who called Britain home at some point in their life. “We hope this book will spark people’s imagination and inspire them to find out more about these historical figures and the landmarks and landscaped that sculpted them. “This will make an ideal gift or stocking filler this Christmas for any lover of the outdoors.”

OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks is the fifth instalment of a best-selling series.

The OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks is priced at £16.99 and is available from the OS Shop and selected retailers.