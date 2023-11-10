Ordnance Survey - English
|Printable version
OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks
The bestselling puzzle series returns for a fifth instalment with 300-puzzle journey through British history.
Puzzle lovers are being invited to lose themselves on an adventure through Great British history with the OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks.
The puzzle book is an all-new collection of 300 puzzles to test the whole family from the best-selling Ordnance Survey Puzzle series.
OS Puzzlebook Legends and Landmarks
Readers are asked to track down hidden treasures, decipher geographical details and pit their wits against puzzles ranging from easy to brutally difficult.
‘Legends and Landmarks’ is a celebration of the people of Great Britain who accomplished extraordinary things and shaped the cultural fabric of the nation.
Some of these individuals are world-famous and most are well-known, but there are a few in the book many may never have heard of – but their personal narratives are fascinating and have been brought to readers’ attention as a result.
The puzzles to solve are a mix of word puzzles, search-and-find clues, general knowledge questions, and navigation trails to follow. The conundrums are designed test the skills of map readers at every level. Readers will also find snippets of information, places of interest, and ideas for future outings and real-life adventures of their own.
OS Managing Director for Leisure, Nick Giles, yesterday said:
“We have picked a selection of legends from across Great Britain and explored the places that moulded them. It was very hard to pick – there are so many inspiring people who called Britain home at some point in their life.
“We hope this book will spark people’s imagination and inspire them to find out more about these historical figures and the landmarks and landscaped that sculpted them.
“This will make an ideal gift or stocking filler this Christmas for any lover of the outdoors.”
OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks is the fifth instalment of a best-selling series.
The OS Puzzle Book Legends and Landmarks is priced at £16.99 and is available from the OS Shop and selected retailers.
Original article link: https://www.ordnancesurvey.co.uk/news/os-puzzle-book-legends-and-landmarks
Latest News from
Ordnance Survey - English
Summer walking: What do the stats tell us?06/11/2023 09:20:00
Hundreds of thousands of walkers spent the summer enjoying Britain’s National Parks – according to new figures released by Ordnance Survey.
New head of Geovation28/09/2023 09:20:00
Gareth Sumner aims to take innovation and collaboration to the next level
Ambulances set to benefit from new in-cab mapping technology19/09/2023 13:15:00
A new life-saving in-cab navigation application, underpinned by Ordnance Survey mapping, is being rolled out across all Ambulance Trusts in Great Britain with the aim of improving patient care and at-scene response times.
Timmy Mallett’s Utterly Brilliant Cycling Circumnavigation of Great Britain24/08/2023 15:05:00
Famous broadcaster Timmy has teamed up with OS to publish an interactive digital map showing his incredible bike journey around the country. The map aims to inspire cyclists and families to get out and explore their favourite segments of the route.
First ever walking guidebook for wheelchair users published in Britain10/08/2023 13:15:00
Ordnance Survey (OS) breaking new ground with walking book designed so wheelchair users can adventure off the beaten track in Cumbria.
Get ready, get set, get outside, with easier, faster and better route planning on OS Maps09/08/2023 10:15:00
Following user feedback, OS Maps has been updated to expand the service of one of its most popular features – Snap-to-path.
Get ready, get set, get outside...09/08/2023 10:05:00
Following user feedback, OS Maps has been updated to expand the service of one of its most popular features – Snap-to-path
Geovation opens Accelerator Programme to Proptech and Geotech start-ups04/08/2023 10:15:00
The award-winning Accelerator Programme, co-funded by HM Land Registry (HMLR), was forged to support sustainable innovations and help early-stage founders grow their business.