OS supports a new vision for local transport

Digital Roads is a concept bringing the use of information technology, data and connectivity to the way roads are designed, built, managed and used.

The Digital Local Roads report is authored by TRL, with specialist contributions from digital transportation solutions consultants Jacobs, Ordnance Survey as mapping and data provider and Ringway and Vinci Highways as local and strategic highways providers. They are publishing the report setting out a vision, both nationally and locally, for Digital Local Roads.

The report suggests that an opportunity exists to meet coming challenges by harnessing the growth in connected digital technologies, for which they have adopted the term “Digital Local Roads”.

It goes on to say the that the case for Digital Local Roads is growing because of “unprecedented challenges” in the transport industry caused by climate change, budgetary pressures, and the pace of technological development.

These benefits are aided by trusted location information, particularly when used to exchange and connect data together. Location data such as UPRNs and USRNs, can underpin referencing systems and provide an authoritative picture of our highways and roads.

“We’re excited to support a vision for future local transport. We believe location can help bring data from multiple sources, and curate it via a trusted neutral platform, that brings about intelligent planning for better local roads leading to more liveable local communities,” says Rollo Home, Head of Product at Ordnance Survey.

The report calls on the Government to deliver a vision, strategy and roadmap for Digital Local Roads, along with a holistic definition of the transport network, funding, standards and training to accelerate progress. Local Authorities are encouraged to develop Digital Local Roads strategies and action plans that will support their local goals, and to encourage innovation, share expertise and collaborate in regional development programmes. Industry is urged to be proactive in bringing Digital Local Road solutions to authorities, sharing the benefits and lessons learned across contracts.

“Embracing the opportunities that digital technology offer is a significant element of the jigsaw puzzle that is future transport,” explained ADEPT President Mark Kemp. This is an important piece of work and I am grateful to those who contributed to its development. We must all take on the challenges presented by this work in order to support the development of the highways and transport industry over the next ten years.”

The team behind the report has worked with Government, specifically the Department for Transport through the Transport Technology Forum, along with the Local Government Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT), and Innovate UK.

Read the report here.