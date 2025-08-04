OSCE Helsinki +50 Conference: Closing Session, UK statement

Ambassador Holland thanks Finland for hosting the Helsinki +50 Conference, reiterates the UK's support for Ukraine, and welcomes Conference discussions on OSCE reform and addressing future challenges (01 August 2025).

Let me begin by thanking Finland for hosting this historically significant event, and for your principled and committed Chairpersonship of the OSCE during a challenging time for European security.

We meet in an era of radical uncertainty – as recognised in the UK’s national security strategy – marked by intensifying great power competition, resurgent authoritarianism, and the spread of extremist ideologies.

In this context, the OSCE does invaluable work. Its expert autonomous institutions play a vital role in holding participating States to account for upholding the commitments of the Helsinki Final Act. Its comprehensive conflict toolkit - from early warning to dialogue facilitation - remains unmatched. Its election observation missions and field operations continue to deliver real impact on the ground, supporting stability and resilience across our shared region.

But as we face new threats, we must reaffirm our core principles. As our Minister for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories said yesterday, abandoning those principles invites instability.

The Helsinki Final Act remains a landmark. It sets out the basic rules that should govern international relations - principles both sides of the Cold War divide agreed upon. It is a foundation for collective security. And it is clear: no country can achieve lasting security by violating the sovereignty of others or undermining the rules-based order.

Our support for Ukraine is a test of our determination to defend those principles. Since the full-scale invasion, the UK has worked through the OSCE to expose Russia’s violations of the Helsinki principles. We did so again last week, invoking the Moscow Mechanism on Russia’s treatment of Prisoners of War alongside 40 other countries and we do so again today. Russia must demonstrate it is serious about peace: by accepting the Ukrainian-US ceasefire proposal and returning to its Helsinki commitments.

But upholding these principles also requires us to look forward. If the Helsinki legacy is to endure, the OSCE must adapt to meet the demands of the future. As custodian of these principles, it must be able to act, speak and respond with credibility and agility. This should include a meaningful role for civil society in recognition that lasting security comes from cooperation, not just between states, but within societies.

Today’s discussions have helped identify practical ways to restore the organisation’s effectiveness. We must continue this discussion. The UK looks forward to working with Finland and all participating States to carry this momentum through to the Ministerial Council and beyond so the OSCE can fulfil its core mission: serving as a forum for stability, dialogue and cooperation.

Thank you.