OSCE Reinforced Permanent Council, February 2025: UK statement

UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, yesterday addressed a Reinforced meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion and underlines continued UK support for Ukraine.

Three years ago, when Putin unleashed his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in a clear breach of the UN charter, he expected a swift victory. What he got instead was a catastrophic failure.

Putin’s imperial ambitions have killed and injured close to a million in his own forces and driven its economy into the ground. The rouble is plummeting, inflation is soaring, and the deficit at record levels. All for a war that he thought would be over in three days.

The extent of death, destruction, and suffering caused by one man’s selfish ambition is staggering. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions more injured, displaced, and in need of urgent help as civilians are relentlessly attacked.

Repeated findings of the Moscow Mechanism and other independent reports document Russian atrocities. There are increasing reports of Russian forces deporting children and using rape, torture and execution as weapons of war. The OSCE is playing a crucial role in securing justice for survivors and victims.

Yet, in the face of this brutality, Ukrainians continue to defend their homeland with extraordinary courage and ingenuity. This proves that, with the right support, they can defy Putin’s barbarism.

The UK has been at the forefront of this effort from day one. Our military support worth £3 billion a year is putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position. And our new 100 Year Partnership cements our unwavering commitment for generations to come.

Make no mistake, Putin’s invasion violates laws and principles which underpin Euro-Atlantic security – including the Helsinki Final Act.

Laws which Russia itself signed up to, and we cannot allow such aggression to succeed.

The days ahead will determine the future security of our continent. This is the moment for all of us to step up. Because it is the right thing to do for the values we hold dear and because it is fundamental to European security.

That’s why the UK will stand with Ukraine-today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.

Invasion of Ukraine