Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Our 25th year and the changing shape of digital poverty
In 2001, the work that would become the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) began with children who were being asked to learn in a world their homes were not yet equipped for.
The internet was becoming part of education. Homework, research and school communication were beginning to move online. For children without a computer at home, the gap showed up in what they could finish, how prepared they felt, and whether they had the same chance to keep up as their classmates.
Twenty-five years later, too many people are still being asked to keep up with systems, services and expectations that assume access, support and confidence they may not have.
This afternoon at the Royal Institution, the DPA launched the next National Delivery and Advocacy Plan (NDAP) and released our 25th Anniversary Impact Report. Digital poverty began for us as a question of children’s access to technology at home. It now reaches across education, work, healthcare, public services, social connection and almost every route people are expected to use to get help or move forward.
The next NDAP has been developed in that reality, setting out how the DPA will continue working with partners across the UK to make digital inclusion more practical, more coordinated and more closely connected to the way people actually live. Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance, was clear that the anniversary is not separate from that work. “Our 25th year is a moment to recognise the work that has brought the DPA here, but it is also a reminder that digital poverty has not stood still,” she said. “The next National Delivery and Advocacy Plan is about making sure the response keeps pace with people’s lives.”
The afternoon included a keynote address from Baroness Armstrong and two panel discussions that placed the NDAP and 25th Anniversary Impact Report in the wider context of national action on digital inclusion. Baroness Armstrong drew the discussion into questions of essential services, participation and access. The first panel examined the UK Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan and the next steps for national action, while the second considered how the UK can widen digital inclusion while protecting offline alternatives for people who need them.
Access remains essential, but the afternoon made clear that it is only part of the answer. People need the right device for their circumstances and reliable connectivity, but they also need services they can use, support they can trust, skills that match the tasks in front of them and offline routes when online access is not possible or appropriate.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/events/our-25th-year-and-the-changing-shape-of-digital-poverty/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Wikipedia and the DPA at 25, and why digital literacy now matters more than ever09/06/2026 15:30:00
When the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) began its work through the e-Learning Foundation, the problem was immediate and practical.
DPA and easyJet launch Tech4Takeoff for students28/05/2026 13:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) and easyJet have launched Tech4Takeoff, a new programme that will provide iPads to students aged 11-19 who need better access to technology outside the classroom.
DPA publishes policy brief on digital poverty and homelessness26/05/2026 16:10:00
More of the support available to people experiencing homelessness is now reached online, while the basics needed to get online can be hard to hold onto without stable housing.
End Digital Poverty Gala Reception to headline expanded week of activity14/05/2026 17:25:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will hold its End Digital Poverty Gala Reception on Thursday 10 September at the Royal Watercolour Society Gallery in London, as part of a wider week of activity marking a new chapter for one of the DPA’s most important annual moments.
DPA backs calls to delay digital landline switchover to 203007/05/2026 14:20:00
In just eight months’ time, in January 2027, the copper network that powers traditional landline phones is expected to be switched off, and the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is supporting calls to government and industry to push back the deadline to 2030.
2026 UK Digital Inclusion Awards open for Charter signatories06/05/2026 10:10:10
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is inviting organisations to be considered for the 2026 UK Digital Inclusion Awards, with new and existing signatories to the Charter for Digital Inclusion able to take part ahead of the 30 June 2026 deadline.
Keeping public devices out of landfill30/04/2026 16:10:00
Digital exclusion is rising, driven by the cost-of-living crisis and the increasing pace of digital transformation. Access to a suitable device remains one of the key barriers for children, working-age adults and older people affected by this deepening issue.
DPA marks 25 years with next national plan23/04/2026 15:10:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) will mark an important moment in its 25th year on Tuesday 9 June at the Royal Institution, with the launch of the next iteration of its National Delivery and Advocacy Plan (NDAP) and the publication of its 25th Anniversary Impact Report.