Welsh Government
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“Our ambition for Wales won’t be dimmed by financial challenges” – First Minister
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will today vow that financial pressures "will not dim this new administration’s ambition to improve outcomes for the people of Wales.”
The First Minister will address a press conference later this morning, where he will warn that the Welsh Government’s budget next year will be even lower in real terms than this year.
The FM will say that fiscal challenges have made the case for fairer funding from Westminster "even more of a pressing matter", and that he will be making the case directly to the Prime Minister during their meeting in October.
Rhun ap Iorwerth will also mark the publication of his government's First 100 Days Progress Report, which notes that all initial planned activity on each of the 96 commitments have now been completed.
He is also expected to speak about the launch of the new Programme for Government, plans for cooperation with the Scottish Government, and provide an update on the upcoming Wildfire and Resilience Summit.
The First Minister will also say:
I’m proud that my government has kept its promise to the people of Wales.
In our first 100 days, we have hit the ground running, laying the foundations for change that will lead to better outcomes in people’s lives. That’s what matters most.
This next phase will be about getting Wales moving. Our focus now is on turning early action into lasting results by getting waiting lists down, ensuring a more sustainable future for our NHS, helping families with the cost of living, creating good jobs, raising standards in our schools, tackling child poverty and standing up for our nation.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/our-ambition-for-wales-wont-be-dimmed-by-financial-challenges
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