“Our ambition for Wales won’t be dimmed by financial challenges” – First Minister

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will today vow that financial pressures "will not dim this new administration’s ambition to improve outcomes for the people of Wales.”

The First Minister will address a press conference later this morning, where he will warn that the Welsh Government’s budget next year will be even lower in real terms than this year.

The FM will say that fiscal challenges have made the case for fairer funding from Westminster "even more of a pressing matter", and that he will be making the case directly to the Prime Minister during their meeting in October.

Rhun ap Iorwerth will also mark the publication of his government's First 100 Days Progress Report, which notes that all initial planned activity on each of the 96 commitments have now been completed.

He is also expected to speak about the launch of the new Programme for Government, plans for cooperation with the Scottish Government, and provide an update on the upcoming Wildfire and Resilience Summit.

The First Minister will also say: